The Google application closes unexpectedly, but has a solution

The latest update to the Google app is causing problems for users all over the world. The app closes unexpectedly on a large number of Android phones, regardless of brand or model. As it is also a support application for other services such as Podcast, Assistant, Lens or the feed on the home screen, these do not work correctly either.

The problem starts after updating to the latest version of the application, the 12.23.16.23. Users who launch the app to perform a search or access an application that uses Google’s app technology, such as Assistant, encounter an unexpected shutdown and an on-screen warning that says “Google continues to crash.” The alert allows you to obtain information, close the app or report the problem, but none of these three options solve the error.

Google seems to be aware of this problem, as it has tried to offer solutions to some of the users who reported the bug through Twitter. The company is likely already working on una update that fixes the error. It should arrive in the next few hours.

Google app closes by itself: try these possible solutions

Fortunately, some users have found workarounds for the tedious bug. One of them is force a terminal restart. To do this, you need to press the power button for about 30 seconds, until the device displays the startup logo. 9to5Google gives another solution that may be useful until the official update arrives: sign up for the beta program.

To be part of the trial version of the Google app, you need to access this link and join the program. Then in Google Play Store, an update of the Google app will appear that will apply the testing program. Any user can unsubscribe quickly, it is only necessary to press the “Exit the program” button that will appear on the Google application page.

Lastly, users can also try uninstalling the latest app update. This option is available in Settings> Applications> Google. Inside the page, in the menu located in the upper area, a button called “uninstall updates” will appear.

Also in Ezanime.net