Google is one of the companies that seems to have benefited the most augmented reality with the aim of offering solutions to everyday problems. First it was the possibility of measuring distances with the mobile camera, and later a very useful function that allows using Google Maps in augmented reality arrived. Now, from the Google Experiments division they have created Sodar, a tool that promises to solve the problem of recommended two meter safety distance which has been promoted by the main health organizations since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For it, Google returns to take advantage of the capabilities of augmented reality, so that, only using the camera of our mobile we are able to determine the distance of two meters around us, in order to know in which situations we are maintaining the safety distance.

Sodar can be used for free on Android phones through Chrome

As explained on the project website, Sodar is based on the WebXR API that allows you to run augmented and virtual reality experiences through the browser. Through the WebXR website, it is possible to determine if the browser we are using is compatible with Sodar and with other similar experiments or applications. In theory, the tool only works on Android devices through Chrome browser –It may also work in other Chromium-based web browsers such as Edge or Brave–, as long as a version equal to or greater than Chrome edition 79 is used, as it was the first to introduce support for the WebXR API.

The operation of this tool is simple: once we open the web page and grant the necessary permissions –in case they had not been granted before–, the application will start to calibrate the distance. To do this, we will be asked to point the camera of the mobile downwards and move the device in circles.

Once calibrated, the tool will display a ring whose limit indicates the distance of two meters from the position of our device.

Sodar – use WebXR to help visualize social distancing guidelines in your environment. Using Sodar on supported mobile devices, create an augmented reality two meter radius ring around you. #hacktohelp https://t.co/Bu78QrEN9f pic.twitter.com/kufatNFDQk – Experiments with Google (@ExpWithGoogle) May 28, 2020

And the results seem to be quite accurate. Although its operation is better outdoors and in good light. Even so, it is convenient to take the data thrown by the application as a mere orientation, and not as an accurate and safe measure.

On the other hand, keep in mind that, as was the case with Google’s 3D animals, to be able to use this tool you must have a mobile compatible with Google’s augmented reality platform formerly known as ARCore.

