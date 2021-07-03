The Google app hides a fun pinball game, and so you can access (if you have an iPhone)

The Google app for iPhone hides a ‘pinball’ like an Easter Egg that is certainly well done and quite addictive … which is not available on Android!

You already know that Google engineers and the Mountain View company itself love games, and In all Google applications and services, countless curiosities are hidden like Easter Eggs, sometimes various bullshit and sometimes fun games like this Pinball found in the Google app for iOS.

How to access the game was explained to us by various North American media such as 9to5Google or The Verge a few hours ago, although to start we have to confirm that not available in Android apps so you will need an iPhone to play. In addition, you also have to know that it is not as obvious an Easter Egg as others, so this time you are going to have to spend a little patience to activate it.

Needless to say the game is quite well finished although it is simple, and it works like a charm to entertain us for a while anywhere with the triggers located on both sides of the screen, allowing you to play with just one hand and a stroke of touches on the touch panel.

Google hides a game of ‘Pinball’ in its official application for Apple iPhones, quite fun and with a not so obvious access that we now explain to you.

Google tries to change the look of the search engine according to what you are looking for

To access the pinball game you will have to update the Google app from the Apple App Store, if you had not already done so, to have the latest version. Once the Google application is configured, you can activate the game from the tab section on the bottom bar.

It will be enough that you open at least one tab, slide it out of sight and after a few seconds, shapes should start to appear going up to the top from the screen. When you see them, drag your finger up and you will enter directly into the pinball.

As you will see in the video, It seems that it is also activated if we repeatedly click on the Tabs button, also dragging up the shapes that appear:

Playing is simple, if you press on the side of the screen you activate that trigger, if you press in the middle you will activate both at the same time, and you will have three balls or lives to keep you playing for as long as you can hitting blocks that will break to give you points, in a rather curious mix of pinball and Arkanoid.

To make it more fun there are also power-ups that will increase the size of the ball, or that will allow you to break blocks with just one hit and even multiply the balls with which you will play at the same time, so you can spend a lot of hours playing entertaining while leaving your important tasks for another time.

The game has been added relatively recently, because on Reddit it has been sighted in recent days and we already know the speed at which the user community moves, and for now there is no news of its appearance on Android devices… Why Google?

All the Google apps that you can install on your Android

Related topics: Google Apps, Free Apps, Google, iPhone

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow