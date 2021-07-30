The good wave of global equity funds. By Esther Bourgeois

Lipper has released data that reveals that global equity funds have posted the largest inflows in five weeks, as shown by data up to the week ending July 28.

This good news for equity funds was fueled by optimism about corporate earnings and ahead of them, investors took new positions as equities recovered from previous declines in the month.

Specifically, and as reported by the . news agency, global equity funds received $ 16.6 billion net in the aforementioned week.

It was US equity funds that accounted for almost half of the inflows, with $ 8.04 billion, while European and Asian funds got $ 3.44 billion and $ 2.6 billion, respectively.

“The optimistic results of the heavyweights of technology, such as the parent company of Google, Alphabet Inc, and Microsoft Corp, raised the indicator of global stocks of MSCI to new highs this week,” they point out from the news agency.

And is that according to Refinitiv data on corporate results for the second quarter, the profits of 72% of global large and mid-cap companies have exceeded the consensus estimates of analysts.

However, investors sold Chinese equity funds worth a net worth of $ 1.1 billion, due to concerns about regulatory measures in the education, real estate and technology sectors.

Faced with this situation, it is important to emphasize that the funds from the technology sector obtained a net inflow of 1.1 billion dollars, while the basic consumer and health funds obtained more than 500 million dollars each.

For their part, global bond funds had net inflows of $ 7.4 billion, the highest in three weeks, and inflation-protected bond funds received record inflows of $ 2.1 billion for the week.

Bonds, also on the rise this month

But although equities have recovered hand in hand with corporate results and the reaffirmation of the ‘dovish’ policy by the ECB and the Fed, doubts about the economic recovery and the Delta variant have also raised inflows in the bond markets this month.

In fact, global money market funds received $ 22 billion in inflows, the largest in three weeks.

According to ., an analysis of 23,708 emerging market funds showed investors sold $ 548 million net in equity funds and $ 90 million in bond funds in the week.

Esther bourgeois