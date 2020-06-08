Onefootball

Joel Sanderson-Murray Monday, June 8, 2020, 5:44 UTC

The Bundesliga continued this weekend and we were treated to all sorts of action.

Here’s some good, some bad, and some ugly from the games around Germany.

Good 😀



Gluttonous Bayern head towards glory



Bayern Munich dealt with probably the toughest game they had left with relative ease as they beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2.

Hansi Flick’s side are now just two wins away from regaining the Bundesliga title and they did it in style once again.

They’ve now scored 90 goals in 30 appearances this season, which is a new league record.

And as for Thomas Müller, he’s in the form of his life…

That’s another record that is surely going to be broken by the end of the season.

Young hearts run free



It wasn’t a great afternoon for Leverkusen by any stretch but at least they can take pride in Florian Wirtz.

The teenager came off the bench to score a stunner and break his own record in the meanwhile.

Wirtz has looked bright in the appearances Peter Bosz has given him since the resumption of the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen look like they have another gem on their hands.

Bad 😕



Relegation beckons for Werder



The 1-0 defeat to Wolfsburg on Sunday looks likely to be one of the final nails in the coffin for Florian Kohfeldt’s side.

They’ve beented two home games in the past week, losing both and never looking like laying a glove on their opponents.

Werder are six points from safety and three points from the relegation playoff with Bayern Munich and Mainz still to play.

A first relegation in nearly 40 years beckons.

Inconsistent Leipzig



You must be pulling your hair out if you’re a RB Leipzig fan.

Julian Nagelsmann’s team have looked like title contenders in the recent 5-0 win over Mainz and 4-2 victory over Köln.

Then they go and draw to teams they really should be beating at home, case in point the 1-1 draw with Paderborn on Saturday.

Leipzig haven’t won at home since the restart and this poor run has blown their title chances and could affect their Champions League place if they don’t sort it out.

Ugly 👹



Dirty, dirty Gjasula



Paderborn midfielder Klaus Gjasula received his 16th (sixteen!) Booking of the season against Leipzig.

He has now equalized the Bundesliga record for most yellow cards received in a single season, with four games left to break it.

At this point, you almost want him to do it otherwise what was the point of the enterprise?