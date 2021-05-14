The good rate of vaccination changes the trend of eDreams ODIGEO in the Continuous

The end of the state of alarm and the good rhythm in the vaccination process are returning hope to the tourism sector that sees the immunization of the population for this summer closer and closer. In addition, the desire to travel is palpable among the population that, for just one week, has been able to move freely around the country, this being the first weekend in which trips between autonomous communities are allowed.

Also, the European Comission It is already working on easing restrictions and proposes that vaccinated people can travel to the European Union for non-essential reasons, “not only to all people from countries with a good epidemiological situation, but also to all people who have received the latest recommended dose of a vaccine authorized by the EU. ”In addition, they contemplate the possibility of extending these measures to people vaccinated with some drugs on the WHO emergency list, as well as expanding the list of countries from which non-travel is allowed. essential, provided they apply health-related measures.

With all this and summer closer and closer, consumers are beginning to consider their next trips and to book their vacations. The interest and desire to be able to move freely make travel companies see increased demand for their services that until now remained practically static.

eDreams ODIGEO takes flight

The immunization of the population, the relaxation of restriction measures and the interest of users to travel make the recovery of the tourism sector a reality. This is the case of eDreams ODIGEO, which changes its cycle and goes from consolidation, to bull phase.

The value of the company’s shares, which started the year at 3.99 euros, is already above 4 euros in recent days, after reaching annual highs of 5.31 euros per share on the 8th of May. March. Likewise, the company that began trading on the Continuous Market in April 2014, is positioned with a 9% annual revaluation.

Regarding these figures, David Elizaga, Chief financial officer of eDreams ODIGEO, is optimistic and sends a hopeful message, “we cannot foresee how the market will evolve, but we are convinced that the current price still does not reflect the real value of the company, especially considering that we face the post-covid era with a strong business, with solid accounts, leading brands and a unique technology in the sector that will undoubtedly make us lead the recovery of tourism and will allow us to maximize the accumulated demand for travel ”.

Likewise, Elizaga assures that consumers feel more and more confident and begin to plan their trips, “In 2021 we will see the beginning of the recovery and that in 2022 we will approach a normality closer to what we knew before the health crisis” and highlights the differential value of eDreams ODIGEO compared to its competitors, “we have a strong business model, with sustained growth, we have kept our teams intact and motivated, our strategy has been bearing fruit and our finances are solid”.

In addition, in its commitment to innovation, the company has launched a pioneering subscription service, eDreams Prime, which already accumulates 758,000 members and is expected to continue to grow and exceed 2 million subscribers in 2023, “The eDreams Prime formula evolves from the traditional approach of the travel sector, based on transaction, to that of subscription, which it personalizes the offer for each traveler and rewards their loyalty and permanence with the most convenient travel plans and with the most competitive prices on the market ”explains Elizaga.

The technical side of eDreams ODIGEO

The company also stands out from the more technical side, with stock market indicators that give it an overall score of 8.5 out of 10 possible points, two more than in its previous assessment. Likewise, the positive long and medium term uptrend, the slow and fast total momentum, the increasing long-term volume and the amplitude range, decreasing. As less favorable indicators, the volume decreasing in the medium term and the range of amplitude, increasing in the long term.