Colombians Abroad

This is how his injury goes: the good news that Yerry Mina had at Everton

Juan Pablo Arevalo

June 29, 2020, 09:37 a.m.

The Colombian defender reassures Carlo Ancelotti, in the absence of several games of the season.

After an injury that separated him from Everton’s last games, the Colombian Yerry Mina’s smile was seen again at the English team’s sports headquarters. It was not for less, the defender received great news and this Monday the club’s official social networks registered him.

With seven games to go to end the season, Mina joined practices and placed herself under the command of her coach, Italian Carlo Ancelotti.

Even his behind partner, Michael Kane, celebrated the return of his friend. « Yerry returned from injury, and has done very well when he played this season. I am sure that Yerry will have his chance again when he is fit and I am sure he will be ready, ”he commented on the official website.

Now Yerry hopes to play again, since he has not done so since February 23.