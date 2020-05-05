Tesla’s stock performance will allow you to buy another package of shares

He has also announced on Twitter the birth of his seventh son

Elon Musk is in luck. The founder of Tesla has not only announced the birth of his seventh son, but in the last few hours he has also fulfilled the necessary performance requirements to be able to buy the following share package as a bonus. If you sell it, you would get $ 700 million in profits.

Musk collects Tesla’s minimum wage, since the bulk of his pay is subject to a ten-year plan that depends on the company’s growth. To collect it in full, Tesla must reach a value of 650,000 million on the stock market, invoice 175,000 million and register an Ebitda of 14,000 million. You can buy stock packages every time you meet intermediate goals.

Now Bloomberg reveals that the visionary has already met the next milestone in his program, which was for Tesla’s stock value to average more than $ 100 billion over a six-month time period. He has achieved this despite the fact that last Thursday he tweeted that “the shares were too high”, a message that caused a momentary drop of 10%.

This means that Elon Musk can now buy 1.69 million Tesla shares at a rate of $ 350.02 a unit. Given that its current price is close to $ 780, the profit that would be obtained if all these shares were sold would exceed $ 700 million.

ELON MUSK RETURNS TO BE A PARENT

Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday to announce that his partner, Canadian singer Grimes, had given birth to her seventh child. He is the first of the couple and the seventh of the founder of Tesla, who has been divorced three times.

Musk confirmed that both mother and baby are in good health. He also announced that the boy’s name is ‘X Æ A-12 Musk’. He shared two photos on his personal account, where he received thousands of congratulations from his followers.

pic.twitter.com/lm30U60OtO – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.