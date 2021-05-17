The good moment of the technology saves the Hang Seng, which rebounds by 0.59%

Beijing, May 17 (EFE) .- The good moment of technology today saved the Hang Seng, the main benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which closed with gains of 0.59% despite the poor performance of the services sector.

The selective Hong Kong finished at 28,194.09 points, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, grew 0.95%.

Two of the four sub-indices of the Hong Kong parquet closed in red: Services lost 2%, and Real Estate, 0.14%.

In contrast, Commerce and Industries added 1.38%, and Finance, a slight 0.07%.

In the Services sector, the major victims of today’s session, stood out the losses of the power company Power Assets, of 2.11%, and of CKI Holdings, of 1.38%.

Technology companies pulled the Hong Kong stock market on Monday, with strong increases for Meituan (4.18%) and Tencent (3%) and moderate for the Alibaba group (0.39%).

Meanwhile, widespread declines among financial sector stocks, with losses for ICBC (1%) or Bank of China (0.32%), and gains among insurers AIA (0.68%) and Ping An (0.49%). ).

Among state telcos, China Unicom closed flat and China Mobile gained 0.51%.

Finally, disparate results in the real estate sector, with decreases for Link Reit, of 1.16%, or Hang Lung Properties, of 0.82%, and advances for Longfor Group (1.44%) and Country Garden (0, 64%).

The trading volume for the session was HK $ 166.52 billion (US $ 21.44 billion, € 17.66 billion).

