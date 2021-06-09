The ‘good life’ of the Nazis in the Spain of the 80s

Carlos AlvarezGetty Images

Denia. 1982. A young police officer hardened in the most dangerous neighborhoods of Madrid arrives at the coast with his wife and daughter. The investigation into the murder of the inspector he replaces leads him to the discovery of a community of elderly Nazis wanted internationally for crimes against humanity and who enjoy a paradisiacal and happy existence.

“I had no idea about this story”, he tells us Ricardo Gomez, who plays the protagonist of ‘The substitute’, a film by Óscar Aibar that competes in the Official Section of the Malaga Festival. Vicky luengo, who plays a doctor in a position of responsibility in a rare hospital at the time, discovered the story by doing research for the character: “I read several articles where they spoke of a PSOE militant who had a friendly relationship with a person who turned out to be a Nazi. He didn’t know it and was getting favorable deals. But I understand that these are situations that everyone knew were happening and kept quiet ”. Ricardo agrees: “Before filming, the mayor of Denia told us that his father was part of a music band like the one in the film and that they were hired to play on Hitler’s birthday. Until, at one point, they refused to go. “

Carlos AlvarezGetty Images





Rolling like home



Both actors have found in the other – they have known each other for more than eight years – the best support during the filming. “I was looking forward to working with Vicky, she is one of the best actresses in this country and whenever she came, she was a haven of peace. Also, after filming we would go to my apartment, have a beer and we could chat for a while “remembers Ricardo. “There was a house on the set you know?”, she points out.

The film, in which Pere Ponce also participates, represents two of his most complicated characters to date. “Andrés is a tortured man, an orphan, raised in social assistance, a father at 27 and an incipient alcoholic. He is unable to ask for help but, as the film progresses, he begins to let himself be affected “explains the actor. Vicky, once again, gets into the shoes of a woman ahead of her time: “It allowed me to investigate what it meant at that time for a woman to hold a position of responsibility. And I was able to do something that amuses me a lot: work with a hidden motivation that does not show up ”.

