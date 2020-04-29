While the treasuries of professional football clubs are in a very delicate situation since the end of the competitions, a collective solution could lead to bring in “cash” and therefore allow to hold financially for the next four months without cash inflow .

It is an idea that emerged in the financing working group which brings together club presidents like Frédéric Longuépée, Gérard Lopez, Bertrand Desplat but also Fabrice Bocquet (CEO of Lorient) or Thomas Jacquemier (financial director of Bordeaux), and which has been under discussion for several days, so well before the Prime Minister’s announcement on Tuesday announcing the end of the season. It is based on the simple principle of claims currently pending between French clubs in terms of transfer compensation.

The appeal to a funding body

When transfers are dealt with, the payment is very often (even almost all the time) spread and smoothed over time. The idea is that each club, on a voluntary basis, can recover its due in the coming weeks. The total of outstanding debts between French clubs amounts to almost 120 million euros and concerns around twenty teams. How to do? By using a funding body that would put the 120 million euros into a common pot for a commission. And each club would get its due. It is therefore not a loan but an operation to accelerate the payment of transfer drafts.

According to our information, several investors, already surveyed, have expressed interest in the operation. The project was presented to the League office last Friday, which agreed to complete the process. The file is managed by the working group, which would have been advised by the company Sport Value. This working group must now agree in detail with funding bodies and make offers to clubs. According to a member of the bureau “this could be finalized in the coming weeks”. What bring a big breath of financial oxygen to the clubs which desperately need it. If this operation is a success, the French clubs could, on the same model, start a second stage with this time the foreign debts which amounted to around 350 million euros.