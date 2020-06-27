Spain’s El Mundo newspaper has pointed to those who have faced the Covid-19 pandemic best, and those who have done the worst. Among the latter is of course the dictatorial binomial of Nicaragua, made up of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.

According to the Spanish newspaper, the five rulers who have faced the coronavirus most decisively and effectively are the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel; the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa; Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Fredreriksen; New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Chinese Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen.

It is striking that among the five rulers who have best dealt with the pandemic, four, or most, are women. While among the five worst, the only woman is Rosario Murillo, who co-governs with Ortega in Nicaragua and in fact is the one who makes the main government decisions.

Specifically on the Daniel Ortega regime, the newspaper El Mundo reports that “it did not implement restrictions of any kind, indeed, it promoted massive acts and it still denies the ravages of the coronavirus in Nicaragua, when even members of its own ranks have died.” And he mentions among the greats of the dictatorship killed by the pandemic, Edén Pastora and the mayor of Masaya, Orlando Noguera.

The Spanish newspaper echoes the reports of the Covid-19 Citizen Observatory, which it explains is “made up of doctors and health professionals, which makes its own alarming estimates of the deceased and infected,” including the fact that 60 doctors have lost life by coronavirus. The newspaper El Mundo highlights that “Ortega is against the ‘Stay at home’ campaign and the lack of measures in the Central American country to combat the virus has raised the concern of international entities such as the World Health Organization.”

After Ortega and Murillo, El Mundo places Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of England, as the worst rulers in the face of the pandemic; Donald Trump, President of the United States; Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil; Sophie Wilmes, Prime Minister of Belgium and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico.

But there is another ruler that the Spanish newspaper does not mention, but he rubs shoulders with Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo among the worst in the face of the pandemic. This is the pro-communist president of Belarus, Alexander Lukaschenko, who is described as “the last dictator of Europe”. Lukaschenko also did not declare a health emergency and rather assured that “Belarus would have ceased to exist, if we had imposed a quarantine against the coronavirus.” Practically the same as Daniel Ortega said when he spoke the first time about the pandemic.

Like Ortega, the Belarusian dictator manipulates data on the deadly plague. He admits that “only” about 340 people (in a population of 9 and a half million) have died from diseases associated with the coronavirus, but observers estimate that there are many more.