‘The Good Fight’ renews for a sixth season on Paramount +

‘The Good Fight‘, the series of lawyers created by Robert and Michelle King, will have a sixth season on Paramount +. The fifth season of ‘The Good Fight’ is still brilliant. Why ‘The Good Fight’ is the most political series of the moment

The fifth season of ‘The Good Fight‘is still in broadcast (in Spain, via Movistar +), but Paramount + does not waste any more time: the series has been renewed for a sixth season. “The provocative, intelligent and boundless world of ‘The Good Fight’ remains as relevant as ever, and continues to attract new audiences as one of the highest-performing original series on Paramount +. We are delighted to continue its legacy with a sixth season. and we can’t wait to see what the brilliant minds behind the series, Robert and Michelle King, will tackle next. ” Nicole clemens, president of fiction series on Paramount +, via The Hollywood Reporter.

Created by Robert Y Michelle king As a ‘spin-off’ of ‘The Good Wife’, the series follows the judicial adventures of a group of lawyers who grapple not only with the complicated cases of their clients, but also with the political climate of Donald’s tenure. J. Trump. The fifth season leaves this scenario behind (the Republicans are no longer in the White House) to face new challenges: we found Diane (Christine Baranski) questioning whether it is appropriate to run an African American law firm alongside Liz (Audra mcdonald) after the departure of two of the most important figures of the firm (Delroy Lindo Y Cush Jumbo, who left the series at the beginning of the season).

In the cast we also find Sarah steele (Marissa Gold), Nyambi nyambi (Jay Dipersia), Michael boatman (Julius Cain) and Zach Grenier (David Lee). He has also joined the cast in this new season Mandy patinkin (‘Homeland’), as a man who runs a makeshift courtroom at the back of a copy shop. What will the now confirmed sixth season bring to everyone? Who will stay and who will say goodbye?

