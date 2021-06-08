The good day of the real estate companies does not prevent the slide of the Hang Seng (-0.02%)

Beijing, Jun 8 (.) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, fell by 0.02% today, despite the good day that real estate companies starred, one of the engines of the economy local.

The selective dropped 5.9 points to 28,781.38, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, lost 0.17%.

Commerce and Industry was the only one to close the session in red (-0.37%), while Finance ended the day with an increase of 0.18%, Services, with 0.74%, and Real Estate, with a 0.96%.

In the latter sector, only Henderson Land (-0.66%), CG Services (-0.32%) and Hang Lung Properties (-1.12%) recorded losses. The earnings of the remaining nine titles were framed between the 0.45% increase of Wharf Reic and 2.4% of China Overseas.

The most pronounced losses were seen among Trade in Industry titles (the maker of digital lenses Sunny Optical fell 3.8%, followed by the restaurant chain Haidilao, with losses of 2.84%), but also the gains more succulent, such as the case of the automaker BYD, which posted an increase of 6.27%.

Among the state oil companies, Petrochina slipped 0.3%, Sinopec sank 1.04% and CNOOC was unchecked with +0.46%.

For its part, China Life (+0.25%) was the only insurance company to close in green, as Ping An lost 0.18% due to -0.36% from AIA.

The business volume of the day was 122,640 million Hong Kong dollars (15,805 million dollars, 12,988 million euros).

