Every year, there are several teams that come with very high expectations to the playoffs, but then do not meet. The regular season is very long and many players end up melted, making it impossible to perform at important moments. The best Golden State Warriors in history, the Mavs of the MVP Dirk Nowitzki or the Miami Heat of a LeBron James who seemed unstoppable have suffered these surprises in their meats

This time we are going to review which are the 10 teams of the century in which all the analysts trusted, but who at the moment of truth could not demonstrate their real potential when the arms shrink and the nerves emerge.

10. Portland Trail Blazers (2018)

The team that at that time commanded Anthony Davis, pulled a monumental series from the sleeve that ended with a 4-0 in their favor and the classification for the semifinals. The monstrous performance of « La Ceja », which finished with 33 points and 11 rebounds on average, prevented Lillard and his team from advancing.

9. Chicago Bulls (2012)

The season after the youngest MVP in Derrick Rose history, the Bulls were the top favorites to prevent the LeBron and Wade Heat from entering the consecutive Second Finals. However, the guard broke his knee, an injury that would end his season and practically his career, and the Philadelphia 76 ers with a team filled with young talent (Jrue Holiday, Lou Williams or Thaddeus Young were part of that team) eliminated in six games the best team in the East and went to the semifinals.

8. Denver Nuggets (2013)

The Warriors were responsible for eliminating a team that had players like Kenneth Faried, Ty Lawson, Andre Igoudala or Danilo Gallinari in their ranks and in which George Karl had received the coach of the year award. However, the monster that the Warriors became in the following years had its origin in this tie in which they were much superior to those of the Rocky Mountains.

7. Miami Heat (2001)

This series served to make Baron Davis a star. The Florida ones had a team that seemed superior, with players like Tim Hardaway, Anthony Mason or Alonzo Mourning, but the Charlotte Hornets beat them and even came close to eliminating the Cassell or Allen Bucks, among others, in the semifinals.

6. Cleveland Cavaliers (2009)

The year of the Dwight Howard explosion. After an immaculate season for LeBron James, both teams made it to the conference final to fight for a place in the finals against the Lakers by Bryant and Gasol. The center demonstrated his power and left « King » James without end

5. San Antonio Spurs (2011)

The Memphis Grizzlies came to that series with a total of 12 defeats in as many playoff games and played against one of the most expert teams such as the Popovich Spurs. However, the spectacular defense they showed that season continued to work, and Tenneesse’s did what seemed like an impossible feat.

4. Golden State Warrios (2016)

The year of 73-9. A team that seemed almost unbeatable hit the ground with what is probably the best version of LeBron James ever seen. Oakland’s men went ahead 3-1, but Akron’s did not give up and along with a spectacular Kyrie Irving performed a true miracle that capped Igoudala and that triple of the base that is already history.

3. Miami Heat (2011)

Lebron, Wade and Bosh’s team seemed unbeatable. Ahead were the Nowitzki Mavericks. The experts did not see too many possibilities for the German team, but the best player in history gave a real recital and took the Texans to his only ring. These finals also had the worst version of the « King », who was unable to reach 20 points on average.

2. Los Angeles Lakers (2004)

Despite the defensive wall the Pistons built this season, no one expected a team that featured O’Neal, Bryant, Malone and Payton to lose the ring that season. But the « Bad Boys » resurfaced that year and took the cat to the water. A defeat that ended with one of the best couples in history: Kobe and Shaquille.

1. Dallas Mavericks (2007)

The Warriors of « We Believe » did something that went against all logic. A spectacular series by a team that barely qualified against a power that only lost fifteen games. A demonstration of what a true team is that took Nowitzki and his boys ahead.