The ‘golden rivers’ that NASA has discovered in Peru: the impact of illegal mining in the Amazon

The rivers are located in the Madre de Dios region, and an area of ​​great biodiversity and extractive industry

Tons of mercury are used to extract gold, which can cause irreversible damage to the environment

From space they look like golden rivers, serpentines that run through the Amazon rainforest. But, from Earth the reality is more shocking and worrying: the images captured by NASA reveal the extent of illegal gold mining in the most remote part of Peru.

As explained by the US space agency, the “rivers of gold” captured in the images show the wells that have been dug for illegal mining and that appear as hundreds of basins filled with water, where vegetation has been removed, surrounded by mud. The agency explained that the weather conditions had favored the capture of the photographs since the wells – which are generally hidden from view – were illuminated by sunlight.

They were taken by an astronaut from the International Space Station (ISS) in December and since its publication this Thursday they went viral on different social networks. The images were considered as a further proof of the scale of illegal gold mining on the Madre de Dios region, in southeastern Peru.

Environmental alert

Peru is one of the world’s leading gold exporters and the Madre de Dios area is home to a huge unregulated industry with thousands of miners trying to make a living. The area is a focus of biodiversity and the extractive industry it has led to extensive deforestation and destruction of major habitats. Several environmental groups have denounced that mining is also poisoning local communitiesAs tons of mercury are used to extract the precious product. According to scientists a significant amount of that chemical element is released into rivers or into the atmosphere, which causes irreversible damage to the environment.

The gold rush: the cause of deforestation

In some parts of the region, which is home to species such as monkeys, jaguars and butterflies, experts believe that mining is the main cause of deforestation. In January 2019, a study found that deforestation caused by gold mining destroyed approximately 9,000 hectares of the Peruvian Amazon in 2018, according to the group of Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project.

Encouraged by the rise in the price of gold, members of local communities see an opportunity to earn a living with mining. The miners follow the routes of old rivers where sediments, including minerals, were deposited. In 2012, there were an estimated 30,000 illegal miners working in the lush region.

In another part of Peru, La Pampas, a great Golden fever that lasted about a decade was finally stopped by the government in 2019 when around 5,000 miners were expelled.