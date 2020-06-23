The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced that the 78th edition of the Golden Globes awards, which was to take place in January 2021, changes its date and will take place on February 28. The gala follows in the wake of the Oscars and BAFTAs, which also delayed their ceremonies due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

February 28, 2021 was originally to be the date on which the 93rd Oscar Awards were to be held, before its delay to April 25 was announced, to take into account the months in which movie theaters were They have closed and the premieres have been postponed due to the global pandemic of COVID-19.

The HFPA has been one of the last Hollywood film institutions to speak out. Usually, the Golden Globes are celebrated at the beginning of the year, in this 2020 took place on January 5.

The last time these awards were presented in February was in 1972, when ‘The French Connection’ and ‘The Violinist on the Roof’ won the film’s biggest prizes and ‘Mannix’ and ‘Todo en familia’ triumphed in the series category.

With the public accustomed to the Golden Globes being held in January, between 1946 and 1972, these awards were awarded between February and March, before January was established as the usual month of celebration.

THERE WILL BE CHANGES IN THE ELIGIBILITY PERIOD

This change of date will cause the award season to run from February to April. The Spirit Independent Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards have also delayed their celebration to coincide with the Oscars schedule, as well as the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to serve as the Ceremony Teachers for the gala, which is scheduled to take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. The HFPA has not yet revealed whether it will modify the eligibility period for potential applicants, although it has announced they will do so in the coming weeks.

« To accommodate national and international film and television productions, the HFPA will provide more information on eligibility, the voting period and the updated nomination announcement schedule in the coming weeks, » it said in a statement.