The Golden Globes have a new date and will now be held in the first quarter of 2021, replacing the Oscars celebration.

The celebration of the Golden Globes has meant a series of changes in the event industry that we must be aware of.

The recognition of creativity in content forces us to think about innovation.

The celebration of the Golden Globes had become for many years one of the best excuses for television, to be able to carry out broadcasts through which special content could be generated, which attracted the attention of brands in advertising contracts, for exposure to a worldwide audience.

Nielsen launched projections that warn the audience that has registered this event which has fluctuated since 2014, in which 14 percent of households surveyed by the firm had tuned in, while by 2015 this figure fell to 12 percent . For 2013 it rebounded to 13 percent and for 2019 it fell to 12 percent again.

Apple presents its new chip

New date for the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes have a new date to be held and this time, the appointment for the realization of these awards sets a benchmark, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that is experienced in the world, which was spread from China .

The award ceremony for the famous statuettes will take place on February 28, which was the date that the Oscars were originally to be held.

The organizers of the Oscar Awards announced in recent days that they would postpone its celebration, leaving the date vacant and the same that has been taken advantage of by the Golden Globes, which will be led by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Magic is over at Disney + for this reason

Without the protocol to be carried out at this event being announced until now, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has only confirmed the date on which the awards will be held.

The Oscar Awards will be held on April 25 and with these changes new references are established in the celebration of events and how these are used by the media to generate advertising guidelines, which today warn an opportunity for brands to be key in the market.

Cannes Lions collaborates with Facebook

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299