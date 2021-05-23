The Golden Globes already have their code against discrimination

“We have been concerned by reports that certain members have engaged in unacceptable behavior in the past and we are deeply committed to ensuring that this does not happen again,” said the HFPA it’s a statement.

In other measures, the association opened a contact channel in which any member of the organization or external person can report misconduct anonymously.

According to a schedule of reforms published by the HFPA, the arrival of at least 20 new members will take place in August, the month in which a new board of directors will be voted.

These measures come after the chain that retransmitted the Golden Globes Since 1996, NBC has confirmed that it will not broadcast the ceremony until the organization solves the allegations of corruption, malpractice and lack of diversity.

The channel’s decision has been applauded by more than a hundred advertising firms, on both sides of the Atlantic, who had already announced a boycott that was joined by Hollywood heavyweights such as Warner Bros., Netflix and Amazon Studios.