In a world of peace, harmony and prosperity, spies would have no job, but London is abuzz with agents and conspiracies, the scene of a war that is not at all cold, a reflection of a turbulent global reality of which fiction has known how to get the best out of it. The survival of classics such as John Le Carré or Charles McCarry –living and publishing first-rate novels– joins a new generation of writers such as Daniel Silva, Ben Macintyre (author of historical investigations that are read as novels), Mike Herron or Charles Cumming. We spoke with these last two, invited to BCNegra, to find out how threats and instability have multiplied and how this is reflected in spy fiction, immersed in its special golden age.

“After the end of the Cold War, spies had no one to spy on, and writers of spy novels had nothing to write about. There was no longer an enemy, an antagonistic world. 9/11 changes everything and the existential threat becomes closer. The combination of Al Qaeda, ISIS and Putin has put the genre back on the map and has given it a much broader spectrum than in the Cold War ”, explains Cumming, who just published in Spain Plot in Istanbul (Salamandra) . But the new espionage is wilder. “Sergei Skrypal’s poisoning on English soil was completely outside the Cold War rules. He was a retired spy and they would never have taken revenge on him like that. It was unthinkable. There were conventions and Russia has broken them, ”says Herron. “Yes, but I don’t think Putin ordered it directly,” says Cumming, who already in The Sixth Man portrayed the power of the Russian leader without daring to name him. “In the West he is portrayed as a James Bond baddie: sophisticated, a fearsome criminal mind. But I don’t think it’s exact. I think it’s cynical, brilliant and ruthless but it’s not as crazy as we paint it. ” Are you winning the battle? “If the goal was to create chaos in the short term, it seems so,” both agree.

A much more lethal traitor

Kim Philby surrounded by journalists in his mother’s apartment in 1955. Bettmann Bettmann Archive

In the realm of broken loyalties, Kim Philby represented the quintessential, seductive, impenetrable figure of the traitor. That has also changed. “Philby was more glamorous, but a single leak from Edward Snowden did far more damage than all the time Philby was in the service of the Soviets. It would have taken him 200 years to pass all that data. Many saw him as a hero, but it has been totally disappointing, ”says Cumming, who has used the information made available to the public by the American agent to set his thrillers. The other key to the success of the genre, both agree, is that it addresses essential concepts such as trust, friendship, betrayal or truth. Herron explains it like this: “Graham Greene always remembered that phrase by E. M. Foster saying that if he was given a choice between betraying his country or a friend, he hoped to have the courage to betray his country. That sums up the entire inner struggle of my spies, a microcosm that then explains broader realities. ”

How does all this reflect current literature? Cumming (Ayr, Scotland, 1971) smiles when he denies that he has worked for MI6 – the British foreign secret service – as he has repeatedly claimed, and adds, again with a smile, that if he had, he would never tell us. His approach starts from very solid sources within British espionage and from a premise, direct heir to the tradition founded by Le Carré: history must be plausible, not real. And in that framework, he says, you can create a lot because very few people know what that whole world really is like. Herron (Newcastle, 1968) takes from the creator of Smiley his interest in the inner life of spies, characters who are often nondescript, more real, more down to earth, “worried about the mortgage and who to leave the children with, incomplete figures , lonely, with unresolved personal lives, crushed in their routine by the bureaucracy ”, she concludes.

Where, then, does glamor come from? The life of the fictional spy has always been surrounded by myths, guilt, surely James Bond. “The image we all have is that of the movies, not that of Fleming’s books. I would worry that people would believe that spies work like Bond or that the CIA or MI6 are as corrupt as they are sometimes painted. You have to be careful with clichés, but it is true that, for example, in MI6 there are many people who drink a lot, due to the stress and pressure of that life. It is also true that Smiley or 007 have greatly benefited British espionage in terms of advertising for the brand, ”explains Cumming, again as if speaking from within the organization.

The Chinese threat

Herron is the author of a series of novels of which in Spain has been published Slow Horses (Salamander) starring the sarcastic, drunk and at the same time unforgiving Jack Lamb, a tribute to Smiley. Cumming’s novels also have terrorism as the central theme and male protagonist, but in both cases there are women at the head of the secret services. “In reality, there have already been women running MI5, but never MI6, although I know that they have offered it to one and rejected it. In any case, this was unthinkable a decade ago. That glass ceiling has already been broken. And besides, we’ve always had very effective spies, in part because men never saw them as a danger, “Cumming explains.

Exploited, though not exhausted, terrorism and the Russian threat, a new field is open to exploration: China. A global power, with an effective espionage system that fiction has left aside, with few exceptions such as The Shanghai Factor, by Charles McCarry, considered one of the masterpieces of the genre. “It is a greater threat than Russia. Its expansion plan is more long-term, it has more and better tentacles spread around the world. In addition, inside there is a bubble of discontent that can explode and destroy the system from within, something that I don’t think was desirable, ”reflects Cumming, perhaps looking for a new scenario to take his conspiracies to.