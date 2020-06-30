The golden age of Mexican cinema, the 10 most beautiful women | Instagram | Color Joel Sánchez

It is not only talent that these had 10 beautiful women from the golden age of Mexican cinema, but its beauty captivated thousands of viewers in their time and even today they continue to do so.

Surely you may know some names that you are beautiful women and you recognize them even if they are old or just happen to know some of their movies.

The golden age represents one of the greatest pillars of mexico It consists of approximately the late 1930s to the late 1950s.

This accommodated the mexican cinema in the world and is currently still remembered for its beauty not only for the content but for the actors and actresses who appeared in these cinematographic films.

Juan Pablo Silva Escobar explains in his book entitled « The Golden Age of Mexican Cinema: The Colonization of a Social Imaginary » that this era « contributed to the elaboration of a social imaginary that has inscribed in the collective consciousness what is conceived as what typically Mexican ”, according to the MXCity portal.

In these films there were two types of women: « heroines » and the « antihero0ines » the former were characterized by having a more docile character, everything related to love and even beauty, while the latter were the rebellious womenirreverent and even strong.

When describing an « antiher0ina » of this golden age, surely a name came to mind, that’s right Maria Felix his name became international becoming an icon of Mexican cinema, he was known as « La Doña » or « María Bonita ».

How to forget Sara Montiel that next to Pedro Infante fell in love and eclipsed everyone with her beauty and charisma, although she was born in Spain she naturalized as mexicanTo date, she is also one of the most remembered actresses in Mexican cinema.

In second place is Dolores del Río She was the top star of Mexican and Hollywood cinema, Diego Rivera and Frida Khalo were close friends who managed to conquer the United States with their beauty and talent.

Katy Jurado She is number three, you can remember her when she rose to fame in the company of Pedro Infante when she appeared in the movie « We poor »Although he was born in Mexico, he spent time working in the United States, but later returned to his native country and continued working.

Surely you remember Elsa Aguirre One of the greatest divas of Mexican cinema at that time collaborated in several films with Pedro Infante and Jorge Negrete with a beautiful face he conquered hundreds and thousands of men.

Halfway there we have Evangelina Elizondo, the pretty blonde had a varied but very productive career, did you know that she doubled the voice of Disney’s Cinderella.

Silvia Pinal She is also in this Top, actress and singer who fell in love with her beauty and talent, today she is a first actress and although she has time to not appear on screen, her films and programs continue to air.

Even if Marga López He was of Argentine origin and became Mexican national, his performances have received international recognition and he also starred in several films alongside Mexican actor Pedro Infante.

This list could not miss a worthy representative of the rumberas cinema Ninón Sevilla, was part of around 20 movies among which stood out Adventurer, Sinner and Mulata.

Last but not least is the actress Miroslava, of Czech origin who later became a naturalized Mexican, she collaborated with Cantinflas in A Volar Joven.

