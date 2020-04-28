GOL will broadcast this weekend Wrestlemania 25 and 26. The chain has issued a tweet confirming the broadcast of both WWE shows.

WWE Wrestlemania 25 card

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Rey Mysterio vs John “Bradshaw” Layfield

Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Christian vs Finlay (w / Hornswoggle) vs Mark Henry (w / Tony Atlas) vs Montel Vontavious Porte r vs Kane vs Shelton Benjamin vs CM Punk vs Kofi Kingston

Legends Challenge Gauntlet Match: Chris Jericho vs Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Rowdy Roddy Piper and Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka (w / Ric Flair and Mickey Rourke)

WWE Tag Team Championship Unification Match: WWE Tag Team Champions John Morrison & The Miz vs World Tag Team Cham pions Carlito & Primo Colón

Extreme Rules Match: Matt Hardy vs Jeff Hardy

25-Diva Miss WrestleMania Battle Royal: Melina, Beth Phoenix, Candice Michelle, Jillian, Kelly Kelly, Layla, Mickey James, Rosa Mendes, Maryse, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Eve Torres, Maria, Michelle Mccool, Natalya, Alicia Fox, Katie Burchill, Torrie Wilson, Victoria, Molly Holly, Sunny and Jackie Gayda-Haas

World Heavyweight Championship Match: John Cena vs Edge vs The Big Show

“The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker

WWE Heavyweight Championship Match: Randy Orton (w / Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase) vs Triple H (w / Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley)

WWE Wrestlemania 26 card

Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Kane vs Kofi Kingston vs Evan Bourne vs M.V.P. vs Christian vs Dolph Ziggler vs Shelton Benjamin vs Jack Swagger vs Matt Hardy vs Drew McIntyre

CM Punk vs Rey Mysterio

Triple Threat Fight: Ted Dibiase vs Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes

No Holds Barred: Bret “The Hitman” Hart vs Vince McMahon

Triple H vs Sheamus

WWE Unified Tag Team Championship: Big Show & The Miz vs John Morrison & R-Truth

10 Divas Tag Match: Alicia Fox, Layla, Maryse, Michelle McCool & Vickie Guerrero vs Beth Phoenix, Eve Torres, Gail Kim, Kelly Kelly & Mickie James

World Heavyweight Championship: Chris Jericho vs Edge

WWE Championship: John Cena vs Batista

Streak vs Career: Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels

