Taiwanese company Gogoro, which until now has focused on the development and sale of electric scooters and a battery exchange system for them, now expands its offer with an electric bicycle. It is a single model that actually consists of two variants: Gogoro Eeyo 1 and 1s. Simplicity, minimalism and functionality are its hallmarks, so much so that it could be said that the bikes are inspired by the purest Scandinavian design.

Gogoro electric scooters are known almost everywhere in the world, especially in Taiwan, where they also enjoy an added service of battery exchange through stations located throughout the city. There, this company dominates the market and boasts that its 300,000 scooters have already traveled more than 1,600 million kilometers and have performed more than 100 million exchanges of batteries.

its new line of Eeyo electric bikes they are focused on lightness, minimalist design, functionality and technology. As explained to Electrek by its CEO, Horace Luke, “they are intended for those who want a fast, lightweight electric bicycle and whose riding experience is superior to that of other brands.” Gogoro decided to direct this new line of business in a different direction than other manufacturers, with the aim of offering a premium driving experience and an ultralight design.

The Gogoro Eeyo 1 weighs just 10 kilograms.

Light and minimalist design

The Gogoro Eeyo 1 and Eeyo 1s are basically the same bike. The fundamental difference is that while the Eeyo 1 has a frame and fork made of carbon fiber, in the Eeyo 1s are also of this material the rims, seatpost and handlebars. This implies a slight difference in weight: 10.2 kilos for the first and 9.8 kilos for the second. The drawing of the table highlights the vertical tube removal that connects the saddle with the bottom bracket, which gives a different and pleasant look to the set. Another difference between the two models, this less important, are the colors that can be chosen for each of them.

Both have a Gates drive belt, which replaces the chain reducing the need for maintenance and increasing durability. A torque sensor is responsible for informing the motor of the need for pedaling assistance that the rider needs at all times, developed in such a way that the impulse and stop of the motor are practically imperceptible, according to the company.

Smartwheel: new motor and battery technology

On the front wheel the brakes are disc-actuated by a hydraulic system, while on the rear wheel they are of the V-brake type. This “technological setback” has its explanation because they need to make room for the innovative Gogoro Eeyo Smartwheel electric drive system, which places the engine and battery in the hub of the rear wheel. An idea reminiscent of the Copenhagen Wheel electric bike transformation kit, developed by Superpedestrian in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Minimalism in the design and mechanics of the Gogoro Eeyo 1.

The cyclist can choose between a sport mode and an eco mode and the torque sensor is responsible for informing the motor controller so that it provides the precise amount of power, based on the rider’s output pedal stroke. The motor supports pedaling up to a speed of 25 km / h in units delivered in the European Union (19 mph in the US).

The battery of 123 Wh, its small capacity compared to that offered by other manufacturers, is compensated by the design of the internal propulsion system that, according to Gogoro, is so efficient that it is capable of extracting 64 kilometers of autonomy hers in sport mode and up 88 kilometers in eco mode. This autonomy supposes a consumption of 1.86 Wh / km, which is not an impossible figure as long as the cyclist contributes some energy. The recharge is done by a wireless system in two and a half hours. There are no hidden charging ports, just move the adapter closer to the rear wheel hub or place the bike on the rest stand, which also includes a charger.

The Smartwheel works like a anti-theft system by proximity blocking the motor when the owner moves away from the bicycle, so that the wheel will not turn if a stranger tries to take it by rolling. A connectivity system is also added that allows the bicycle to receive software updates via OTA.

Gogoro Eeyo 1 wireless charging and connectivity system.

The availability of the two Gogoro Eeyo models will reach markets in Europe, the United States and Taiwan for now. Only prices in dollars are included on the Gogoro website: $ 3,899 for Eeyo 1 and $ 4,599 for Eeyo 1s. The pre-order for both models can be made in mid-June and the first deliveries are scheduled for the month of July.

Smartwheel for other manufacturers

One of Gogoro’s specialties is creating technologies for electric vehicles that can be incorporated by other manufacturers into their own models. So while the Smartwheel system is currently only available on these two electric bikes, Gogoro is planning to offer it to other companies to design their models from.

