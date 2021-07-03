The godparents of ‘Cap Infant Fora de joc’ visit the Sergi Gómez Academy

07/03/2021 at 7:27 PM CEST

This week a new edition of the Sergi Gómez Academy (SGA) has started. The Sevilla FC player and his Academy captains the Cap Infant Fora de Joc solidarity initiative and the godparents have been on campus these days to spend the day with the boys and girls.

From Tuesday June 29 until today Friday, Muniesa (Al-Arabi SC), Balliu (UD Almería), Flat (AEK Larnaca) and Gómez and Óliver Torres (Sevilla FC) have come to the Sant Cebrià de Vallalta facilities to follow the campus closely. Players, students and coaches have been able to share the values ​​of Cap Infant Fora de Joc and the SGA. In addition, the sponsors have explained their experiences as professional players, have answered the questions that the boys and girls have asked and have been exercising with them.

Cap Infant Fora de Joc (No Child Out of Play) aims to include children and adolescents who are at risk of social exclusion through sports. Thanks to the sports scholarship system, these boys and girls can enjoy the same opportunities as their peers. In addition to the sports field, it also tries to favor the improvement of academic performance. This initiative is combined with the values ​​of the Academy itself: effort, perseverance, humility and solidarity.