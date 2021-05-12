The god of deception reaches the throne of Asgard in new Loki poster

A little less than a month after the premiere of the “Loki” On the Disney + platform, Marvel and Disney launch a new poster of the series. A colorful poster that includes those who would be the main cast, as well as placing Loki on the throne of Asgard.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki appears twice, once as we say in the throne and in a central and larger position with his attire as an agent of the Time Variance Authority (TVA). Around him, we also have Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as TVA Judge Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. The cast is completed by Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman and Eugene Cordero.

However, the elements that are also attracting the attention of the fans are, on the right side, the mysterious figure that we already saw in the trailer and that aims to be the “villain to stop” of the series; and on the left side that cookie. We could already see this cookie a long time ago, thanks to the merchandising and promotional materials of the series, which is like a kind of redesign of the Miss Minutes character. This series as the “mascot” of TVA.

The story takes place after “Avengers: Endgame”, but in the timeline of 2012, with Loki launching his Machiavellian mind against new obstacles in his quest for power after fleeing with the Tesseract. As we were told in the official trailer, Loki with the Tesseract spoiled time and reality in a noisy way, so Mobius and the TVA have “convinced” him to help them fix things. In the series, Loki must decide between facing the elimination of reality or helping to catch an even greater threat.

The series will premiere on Disney + on June 9, beginning to implement the Marvel series on Wednesdays, compared to the premieres on Fridays as they did “Scarlet Witch and Vision” or “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”