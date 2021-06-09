the god of deception is back

Finally came the day. The new Marvel series for Disney Plus It is now available. Loki comes to the streaming platform for repeat the success of other series of the service like WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And he has done it through the front door.

On the eve of the start of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki is just what you are looking for if you want to open your mouth for what is to come in the coming months. Marvel has a whole schedule of releases for this year and the next that starts right with the premiere of Loki.

In addition, Loki is undoubtedly the series you have to see if you liked Falcon and the Winter Soldier and you want more, especially if you want more superheroes.

In Loki, Marvel explores a different vision of the character we already know from the Avengers and Thor movies. And it is precisely Tom Hiddleston who gives life to the God of Deception in the series, as he did in the rest of the films.

Loki now available on Disney Plus

And what will we see in Loki? Well, many things and very spectacular. Don’t worry though, we’re not going to give you any spoilers. In Loki from Marvel Studios, you will see the journey of the God of Deception through time. The new Disney Plus series takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and will take us after the famous villain? through the ages to find out what happened to the just the moment he stops appearing in the movies.

So if you’re wondering, yes, this is a totally new story with which to enjoy a little more of the spectacular Marvel universe while new franchises like The Eternals arrive. And certainly a formidable opportunity to give continuity to the Avengers.

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the fickle villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Deception in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron is directing it and Michael Waldron is the main screenwriter.

See Loki on Disney Plus

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and Richard E. Grant. Michael Waldron is the series’ lead writer and executive producer. And it will be Kate Herron as director of all the episodes of the first season.

As always, remember you can see Loki exclusively at Disney Plus, and that it is included in your subscription without having to pay any extra.

