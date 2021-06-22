The goal of Euro 2020: Luka Modric left the world speechless and classified Croatia to the quarterfinals [Video]

Modric defined with the outer edge of the foot.

Photo: Stu Forster / . / .

Luka modric is an emblem for Croatia and for world football: when their national team stayed out of the Euro 2020, the captain scored a great goal that will be long remembered for giving the Croats the advantage, who ended up beating Scotland 3-1.

Modric received a ball at the “entrance” of the area, which he hit first with his right without even being outlined. Therefore, he had to kick with the outer edge of his foot, almost with the toe of his shoe.

The ball took maximum power and effect. He slipped through the right corner of the goal defended by Scotsman David Marshall. A delight to score.

⚽🔥 Goal of #CRO!

⚽🔥 Goal of #CRO!

⚽🔥 Goal of #CRO! For a bit, Modric WHAT A HIT! 🤩🤩🤩 🔴 LIVE! 📲💻📺 https://t.co/Z89CqIMUVj

📲FREE on the TUDN app and @PrendeTV #EuroTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/NmXJgQ2hu2 – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 22, 2021

The classification was celebrated with emotion. Luka Modric, more than anyone, knows what the team suffered to advance to the round. With a lot of pressure on, the captain complied.

In addition, Real Madrid’s ’10’ became the oldest Croatian player to score in a European Championship (35 years, 9 months and 13 days). Early in his career he had become the youngest player to do so. Maximum proof of its validity for the selection of Croatian. A national hero.

Luka Modric is now Croatia’s youngest AND oldest player to score at the Euros 🇭🇷 He comes through for his nation every time 👏 pic.twitter.com/of9xBOEzOH – ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 22, 2021

Croatia qualified in second place in group D, with 4 points. Although they equaled the Czech Republic in points, and even in goal differential (4: 3, 3: 2), they achieved the pass for having scored more goals.

His rival in the quarterfinals will be defined this Wednesday, the day on which the last day of the group stage of Euro 2020 will be played.