The former NBA player, Tony Parker, has given an interview to The Undefeated in which has shown his intention to return to the best basketball league in the world as a future owner.

05/06/2020 at 21:07

CEST

Sport.es

French is currently the top leader of the Villeurbanne Lyon, a team that has participated in this edition of the Euroleague. Parker has stated: “The ultimate goal is to own an NBA franchise one dayBut at the moment, he is focused on his current project: “I know that with the Olympique group we can have big dreams.”

The former MVP of the finals in 2007 has assured: “It is a very powerful possibility. At this time we have different objectives and goals. But from five to ten years … I’m the type of person who always dreams big. “

Tony Parker played for the San Antonio Spurs for 17 seasons, from 2001 to 2018 when he signed for the Charlotte, where he played his last season as a professional. In total, throughout his career he participated in 1254 games and averaged 15.5 points per game.

