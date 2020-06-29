Volkswagen is evaluating the possibility of creating a high-performance version of its electric ID.3, which would be known as ID.3 R. The objective would be to make it a reality in time for the year 2024, with a power output of over 300 horsepower. power.

The ID.3 is available with different mechanics that range between 126 and 204 horsepower, with an estimated autonomy of 420 kilometers in the case of its most performance version.

The 204 horsepower variant is currently the most sporty, as it also has a 160 horsepower variant that provides significantly greater autonomy, 550 kilometers.

Now the company’s engineers are evaluating whether it makes sense to create an ID.3 R in the first generation of this new model, which is called to lead the Volkswagen offensive in the field of electromobility.

The British magazine Autocar places its presentation in 2024, in case its viability is confirmed. The target figure is 300 horsepower, in anticipation that by then the development of the batteries will allow it.

Volkswagen would thus follow the course of Tesla, which already offers long-range and high-performance versions of its vehicles without a large loss of range. The Model 3 has a maximum of 560 kilometers, but even in its Performance version it maintains 530.

“We are studying it,” said Volkswagen development manager Frank Welsch. “I like the idea, but we have to decide if the market is ready to accept a model like this.”

“The ID.3 may be all-wheel drive, although it is unlikely that it will be during its first generation. It will not have a GTX version, but we have yet to decide on a rear-wheel drive R version.”

GTX is the nomenclature that Volkswagen will incorporate in those electric sports cars with two engines and all-wheel drive. The ID.3 only has a propeller, hence it does not fall into that category and option R appears.

In the short term, however, the priority of the German manufacturer is to solve the software problems that have forced them to limit the functionality of the ID.3, which has already been put on the market and will start deliveries with restrictions on the head-up display. and the infotainment system.

