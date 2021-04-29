“The goal is still number 1”

04/29/2021 at 7:55 PM CEST

Little did Ale Galán imagine when he started on paddle tennis that one day he would be an ambassador for a car brand like Cupra, one of the best in the world and that he would enjoy his work like crazy. Well, there he is happy and fighting with Juan Lebrón in the World Padel Tour. They are the number one couple in the world, but they started the season with a painful elimination in the quarterfinals in Madrid. In Alicante they reacted and took the title.

Did the Madrid scare pass in Alicante?

Alicante, as I said, was a difficult week but it is true that the game and the sensations have returned. In Madrid, our nerves and the desire to start competing after a long preseason took their toll. In Alicante we put everything that we had been training on the track and it was a tournament that we did very well in sport.

Do you have doubts when you start a season with an elimination in the quarterfinals?

Not me. I am very confident and aware of the work we do, which is what is important. Sometimes the results do not come, all the rivals want to win and sometimes the situation does not arise. We lost against the same people with whom we played the final in Alicante, (Franco Stupaczuk and Álex Ruiz) a very tough couple that this year will probably fight for number one, they have already had two finals in a row and there are times when everything is not in your hand. They also have a lot to say, this is clear.

What feeling do you have after having beaten the same rivals who eliminated you in Madrid?

A bit of revenge, not revenge because we have a very good relationship with them. In that tournament he just stood up and things turned out for us.

You did not give up any sets. Is this the number one couple you want to be?

I would love for tournaments to come out sportingly like this. I sign it right now.

‘Stupa’ seems to be a headache for you. It crosses you every two by three.

Yes, last year we crossed paths up to six times in eleven tournaments, that’s a lot. This year two of two, but for now we are 1-1 this year. It’s nothing personal but I like to go out with the bill in favor (laughs).

You are the number one couple but it is clear that staying is going to be difficult.

Last year we were a bit of a surprise. We knew we could make a strong couple but it was a great year and as they say how difficult it is to stay. This year the first tournament was just a blow for us. We had not lost for a year and a half in the quarterfinal round and it was tough but it is true that we are working morning and evening every day and we know that the results come. It didn’t happen the first time, but luckily it did in Alicante and in all the games. We want to keep holding it and keep winning titles and fighting for number one.

What is your day to day?

Practically every day we are training a double paddle session, an hour and a half in each session. In addition, two hours of gym session and we complete with physio to download or with the psychologist, nutritionist. We do a routine, it is our work day, it is what we dedicate ourselves to and we spend at least six hours a day of training or life dedicated to paddle tennis.

Two tournaments have been played in a season with many tag changes. How do you foresee the year?

The first few tournaments are always a bit for new couples to bond over. They arrive with great enthusiasm and always giving an extra level, then they have to connect and get to know each other. But we are always thinking about our work, our way of seeing paddle tennis and trying to face new couples with the utmost professionalism.

How have you seen them?

The results have not accompanied but I think that a couple that will give a lot to talk about is that of Di Nenno and Paquito Navarro. I think they are going to be a tough couple. Then obviously there is Bela who always competes and who does not run out of pile and last tournament they won. Álex and Stupa who created a bit of uncertainty because they are two very powerful players and they have already made two finals and I’m sure they will be fighting for many more.

“Today I see the blackest League”

Ale Galán is one of Cupra’s ambassadors, which is also a sponsor of FC Barcelona. For the Madrid player it is “a very good combination: Cupra, Barça and paddle tennis & rdquor ;. However, Galán is a Real Madrid fan, a team that drew with Betis: “Today I see the blackest League for me, as I am a Real Madrid supporter, but it is being a League in which each day has its incentive, everyone is fighting and it is being fun, in the end all we want is a show& rdquor ;, he assures although he confesses that he wants his Madrid to win.

He is convinced that the Super League will continue “because Barça and Madrid are pressing. But I think you have to count on those below & rdquor ;.