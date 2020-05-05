Neymar He debuted with the Brazilian national team in 2010. Since then, he has accumulated more than 100 games in which he has scored 61 goals. This Sunday, Globo Esporte launched a survey to choose the best goal for the Brazilian star with the team’s jersey.

05/05/2020

Among the great goals of the Brazilian ’10’, one has been imposed above the rest. The goal of Neymar against Japan in the 2013 Confederations Cup has been chosen as the best goal in his career with the ‘canarinha‘. The PSG attacker aimed an unstoppable volley from the front of the area that ended in the Japanese squad.

The podium is completed by the free kick against Germany at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil and both against Paraguay in the qualifying rounds for the World Cup in Russia in which Neymar started from his own field and got rid of up to three defenders to overtake his team.

At 28 years old, the PSG striker has already positioned himself as one of the top scorers for the Brazilian national team, who head Pelé and Ronaldo.

