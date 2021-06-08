The GO XL versions of the SEAT Tarraco, all prices and outstanding equipment

SEAT has made new changes to the range of its very interesting 7-seater SUV. The SEAT Tarraco, after enriching its mechanical offer, welcomes the GO XL versions characterized by their relationship between equipment and price. Some versions directly connected with the Xcellence and FR finishes.

SEAT is determined to continue to drive sales of its entire SUV range. The largest SUV marketed by the Spanish manufacturer in Europe is the SEAT Tarraco. An SUV that fights in the D segment and in whose range we can find versions as interesting as the so-called GO XL. Equipment packages that enrich the offer.

The Tarraco GO XL

It is for sale in Spanish dealers. Due to the role that they will play in the Spanish range in the coming months, we have carried out a review of their equipment, mechanics and prices. And, the relationship between the equipment and the price is one of the keys to these versions.

The SEAT Tarraco e-Hybrid with plug-in hybrid mechanics is available in the GO XL trim

The range and equipment of the SEAT Tarraco GO XL



If for something the Tarraco range it is because of its variety. Those interested in getting this model, one of the best 7-seater SUV, have at their disposal a wide selection of finishes. The GO XL versions are associated with the most complete finishes. Are the finishes Xcellence Y FR. The first one gives the Spanish SUV a stylish and elegant image, while the second brings out its more sporty and dynamic side.

We list below the featured standard equipment that we can find in the variants GO XL. We must start from the base of the endowment of the finishes mentioned previously:

19-inch alloy wheelsFront center armrest Rear center armrest Heated front seats, lumbar and height adjustment Driver’s seat with memory function Rear seats with manual fore and aft adjustment Cloth upholstery Leatherette and aluminum inserts Multiple airbags (front, side, curtain and knee) Unintentional shift alert Lane start Assist Hill start Intelligent Speed ​​Assist LED fog lights Full LED headlights LED lights for daytime driving Automatic lights and rain sensor Front and rear parking sensors Parking assistant Driving mode selector Cross traffic warning Bluetooth Telematics assistance Emergency call e-Call Auto-charger front USB and Android connection Apple CarPlayDigital radio 9.2-inch touchscreen navigation Keyless start and access system Central locking with remote controlElectric windowsCar climate control Automatic three-zone control Adaptive cruise control and speed limiter 360 ° view camera Interior rear-view mirror with anti-glare function Power-adjustable, folding and heated exterior rear-view mirrors Heated, height- and depth-adjustable, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel

Video test of the SEAT Tarraco, one of the benchmark 7-seater SUV in Europe

The engines of the SEAT Tarraco GO XL



And what about the mechanical section? SEAT offers multiple options, both gasoline and diesel and even a plug-in hybrid variant. In gasoline we have a 1.5-liter TSI 150 hp engine and, one step above, a block is placed 2.0 liter TSI in two power levels, 190 hp and 245 hp respectively.

There are only two diesel powered mechanics. It’s about a 2.0-liter TDI 150 hp engine and a 2.0 TDI 200 hp. And as for the motorization plug-in hybrid, called e-Hybrid, develops a power of 245 hp and relies on a 1.4 TSI combustion engine. Leaving aside the electrified version, the 150 hp engines are accompanied by a front-wheel drive system. The rest bet on the 4Drive traction. All are associated with a dual-clutch DSG automatic gearbox.

SEAT Tarraco GO XL prices in Spain

MechanicsXcellence GO XLFR GO XL1.5 TSI 150 CV DSG 7v42.314 € 43.064 € 2.0 TDI 150 CV DSG 7v42.440 € 43.160 € 2.0 TSI 190 CV DSG 7v 4Drive47.004 € 47.764 € 2.0 TDI 200 CV DSG 7v 4Drive € 49.504 € 50,244 2.0 TSI 245 CV DSG 7v 4Drive – € 49,894 1.4 e-Hybrid 245 CV DSG 6v € 47,361 € 49,221

Prices valid from June / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions