The manufacturer only plans to build 50 of these models, making it a very limited-edition truck.

He GMC Syclone It was the fastest accelerating production vehicle in the United States when it was introduced. This truck was said to be able to beat the Ferrari 348.

The manufacturer GMC only produced 2,998 of these powerful trucks, most built for the 1991 model year and only 3 built in 1992.

GMC probably had no renaissance in mind, but Special Vehicle Engineering (SVE) has and has already. On Thursday after almost 28 years, SVE’s reborn GMC Syclone came into the world and to add an exciting twist, they tucked a V8 into the Canyon on which it is based.

The 5.3-liter V8 borrowed from other GM vehicles is supercharged to boost horsepower to 750 horsepower (hp) and 600 pound-feet of torque.

SVE totally overhauled the powertrain and each of the supercharged horsepower flows into a full-time all-wheel drive system, again in the spirit of the original Syclone.

Obviously the engine wasn’t the only modification, the front fascia was modified to help increase the sporty factor, new wheels with red Syclone accents and more Syclone badges on the side and tailgate make a bow on this truck model.

SVE acts as a hidden performance brand for GM as it serves as a premier provider for the automaker.

