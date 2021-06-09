The global website crash caused by Fastly was due to a latent software error that triggered a client

A software deployment developed on May 12 contained an error that was triggered by coincidence of a series of circumstances

The fall, which occurred around noon on Tuesday (in Spanish peninsular time) and lasted approximately one hour, made the pages of media such as The New York Times, The Guardian, CNN, AS or La Sexta, and de social platforms like Twitch or Reddit.

We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online. Continued status is available at https://t.co/RIQWX0LWwl – Fastly (@fastly) June 8, 2021

At the center of the fall is Fastly and its CDN (‘content delivery network’), a tool that acts as a mobility agent and allows access to websites around the world and without waiting through nodes, no matter what country your servers are in.

This Tuesday night, Fastly’s SVP of Engineering and Infrastructure, Nick Rockwell, has released a statement providing more details on the June 8 service issue.

Rockwell explains that the company detected the error in just one minute, and proceeded to identify the cause and disable the settings that generated the problems. Within 49 minutes, 95 percent of the Fastly network was up and running normally.

Fastly has explained that the problem originated in a deployment of ‘software’ that the company carried out in the May 12, what contained an error that could be activated “by a specific client configuration in specific circumstances”.

This Tuesday, a Fastly customer carried out a configuration change that, although the company claims it was valid, caused the error in the code vulnerable introduced almost a month earlier. As a result, 85 percent of the Fastly network returned errors to Internet users trying to use the services.

At 7:25 pm Fastly had already released a permanent fix for the ‘software’ problem, and the company has committed to deploying this patch “as quickly and safely as possible,” according to Rockwell.

Fastly will also conduct a full investigation into your practices during the incident, as well as to determine why it failed to detect the error that caused the global crash in its review processes. You will also evaluate ways to improve your troubleshooting time.

