Once again racism permeates our history. It seems that respect for others in spite of the different races and ideologies that abound is nothing more than a utopia. But, the renowned artist of land art, Guillaume Legros, better known as ‘Saype ’, he reminds us through his work “Beyond the walls ”, than we are more those who fight against segregation and violence, adding more and more voices towards benevolence.

In the past five years, the 37-year-old artist has created the world’s largest human chain throughout 20 cities around the planet, shaping with 100% biodegradable spray paint derived from natural pigments like coal and chalk, the interlocking hands of men and women of all ethnicities, races and colors.

The giant Saype frescoes have been captured in the grass of París, France, Berlin in Germany; Genoa, Italy; Yamusukro in Ivory Coast and Geneva in Switzerland, just to mention a few, being captured in photography before fade to the rate of grass growth before disappearing completely and naturally.

“The ‘Beyond the Walls’ project shows clasped hands, reaching out, trembling and joined in a common effort beyond all the walls that separate humans and enclose them in mental or geographic spaces. Thus, the walls erected in mentalities become fictitious partitions, annihilated by the artistic imagination. Just tobre a gap between the real walls and the built by humanity within and against itself ”, she mentions Saype in his web page.

The land art expert started the project en 2018 in Geneva, with the aim of promoting certain forgotten regions and inviting more people to join in the same guideline, optimism and coexistence. A pair of shaking hands close up of 14 thousand square meters in high in the mountains, it was only the beginning. (Here you can see more official information).

A year later, a series of interlocking palms, from models of different races, wore throughout the Mars field, right at the foot of the emblematic Eiffel Tower. His work earned him recognition as one of the Most influential personalities under 30 in 2019.

Legros, can take some tthree months to complete his frescoes, for which you need close to 650 liters of organic paint in each one, as well as an army of assistants among models, modelers, props and experts of floors and surfaces.

However, the artist specifies that in the collection ‘Beyond the walls’, “The symbolic crossing of the wall does not eliminate the uniqueness of each of the hands: all tell a life story and are subtly marked with multiple backgrounds (social, geographic, ethnic, etc.). Beyond the walls and to each human individuality, rights of way are granted and the universality transmitted in this project is of plural humanity ”.

