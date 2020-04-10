This week, the world began to see small but encouraging signs that coordinated efforts to dramatically change human behavior – suspending daily routines and staying home – are holding back the insidious spread of the new coronavirus, which has killed tens of thousands. of people and has sickened more than a million on various continents.

But — a word that epidemiologists say must be constantly emphasized — while these early signs are promising, they should not be interpreted as a sign that everything will be fine in the early days of summer. While President Donald Trump posted a tweet on April 6 mentioning that a light was already visible at the end of the tunnel, the warnings from scientists and other government officials speak of a very, very long tunnel..

In the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus publicly emerged in December, the end of a multi-month confinement has residents taking the first steps toward something akin to normalcy. In Italy, where the viral surge has caused the death of more than 17,000 people, a late but committed will to stay home has greatly reduced the rate of contagion.

In the United States, the death toll continues to grow at a rate of over a thousand per day. The last days of this pandemic have been the deadliest in the country so far. However, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Communicable Diseases, said on Fox News on April 8 that he was starting to see “some glimpses of hope” that have led him to believe that previous projections could be reduced from 100,000 to 200,000. virus-related deaths.

Even in New York City, which has become a horrendous epicenter where hundreds of people continue to die daily, authorities cite a decrease in hospitalizations as proof that social distancing and other modifications, such as curbing economy and vitality of the city, are working.

“We are flattening the curve,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on April 8, the same day the state reported more than 700 deaths. “Thank God, thank God, thank God.”

Undoubtedly, terrifying events continue to occur in many places across the United States, and scientists and political leaders warn that the landscape changes daily. Amid moderate optimism, new flashes of misfortune have appeared.

In Wayne County, Michigan, which includes Detroit, 192 deaths were announced this week. In Mahoning County, Ohio, which includes Youngstown, the death toll rose this April 8 from 19 to 28.. In Illinois, state officials reported 82 additional deaths, most in the Chicago area. Near St. Louis, where both cases and deaths have been increasing rapidly, the Missouri National Guard was converting a hotel into a patient treatment area that will be ready next week.

However, experts said, there are some signs of relief. The reason is quite elementary, according to Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard University Institute of Global Health: “On a very simple level, you cannot transmit the virus to someone if you are not physically close to that person.”

An analysis of anonymous mobile location data by The New York Times found that the stay-at-home order virtually halted most Americans’ travel by the end of March. Data indicates that Americans across much of the Northeast, Midwest, and West followed orders from state and local authorities to stay home. However, delays in issuing this order in other areas, such as some southeastern regions, possibly diminished the impact of social distancing measures.

“What we have seen in the short term is that very strict measures, which have great social impact, have been effective in reducing the growth rate,” said Joseph Lewnard, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Berkeley.

“Unfortunately, the flattening of the curve that we are seeing right now does not necessarily show a promising picture of the possibility of reopening society so that it can return to normal before the epidemic,” he said.

Without a vaccine, any progress is fragile and temporary. Social distancing measures can’t go on forever, and the researchers say that if they relax without comprehensive testing of the population or without isolating new patients, the number of infections and deaths is likely to skyrocket again. .

Lewnard and Jha said it could be months before Americans can be in a position to return to the pre-pandemic unrestrained lifestyle of movement. Even when the time comes, both said, that type of return would be better done in stages, while the government remains vigilant looking for possible signs of outbreaks.

“I can imagine that from May to June we could see things reopen at a rate of 25 to 50 percent,” said Jha. “We could reach 70 or 80 percent by summer, but without large concentrations or baseball games or crowded beaches.”

“We will have to experiment.”

What Jha envisions for the United States in a couple of months is basically what’s happening in Wuhan City right now, largely thanks to draconian measures taken by China’s authoritarian government. Among these measures, it is worth highlighting the referral of people with only mild symptoms to massive quarantine sites.

In December, some doctors at Wuhan hospitals warned of the presence of a mysterious pneumonia-like illness, but were reprimanded for “spreading rumors” In the end, the Chinese government took action, but only after a considerable delay in starting actions against the virus and alerting the public to the possibility of human-to-human transmission.

Wuhan, a city with 11 million inhabitants, was quarantined, as was the surrounding Hubei province, with almost 60 million residents. Practically, the only foci of human activity were confined to collapsed hospitals, where there was very little diagnostic testing for the huge number of patients, who in turn infected others, including healthcare workers.

Throughout the country, the entry into force of social controls characteristic of the Mao era limited the movement of citizens and slowed the economy down to almost paralysis. However, the most severe measures were applied in Wuhan, where the sick and those who may have been exposed to the virus were separated from their families and sent to mass quarantine centers and isolation areas.

“The most important thing was not quarantine,” said Xihong Lin, a professor of biostatistics at Harvard University, who recently participated in an article analyzing the government’s response to the epidemic in Wuhan. “The most important thing was to remove the source of contagion from the social fabric, so that the relatives were protected“

According to official figures, as of April 8, the coronavirus had sickened 81,865 people and killed 3,335 individuals in China, although the country has received accusations from US intelligence officials of not disclosing the true figures in its statistics. epidemic. Furthermore, the extreme measures of the government were not perfect at all. Mismanagement cost lives and its impact on the economy and mental health has yet to be determined.

From Wuhan, the coronavirus was most widely spread in Italy. Once again, delays in implementing an effective social distancing system had deadly consequences.

By February 20, when a man in the Lombardy region of Italy tested positive for coronavirus, he had probably already infected many, including people at the local hospital. Three days later, health authorities discovered an apparently unrelated outbreak.

The northern region of the country began to close schools and museums, and to put curfews on bars, while some politicians in Rome assured the world that Italy was safe to visit and that only a very small percentage of Italians had the virus.

That changed quickly. While some senior officials argued and hesitated, the virus became uncontrollable and hundreds of cases multiplied to thousands. By March 10, when the government imposed an emergency shutdown on the entire country – an unprecedented quarantine for a western democracy – waves of the infected flooded the overwhelmed health system of northern Italy, forcing doctors to take life-and-death decisions about which patients they should try to save and which would remove the breathing apparatus.

In general, Italians stayed in their homes, while deaths accumulated daily by the hundreds. By early April, the restrictive measures appeared to be holding back the contagion rate. On April 7, authorities reported having the lowest number of new infections since the first days of the national quarantine.

The Italian government is currently preparing a slow and measured reopening. Schools may remain closed until September, and leaving home may be conditional on diagnostic tests.

After Italy, New York state became the world’s next coronavirus hot spot: 6,268 people have died during the pandemic, including 779 in a single day this past week. While the majority of the deaths – more than 4,000 – have occurred in the abnormally quiet New York City, hundreds more have been reported in suburban Westchester and Long Island, and authorities say there may be other people dying in their houses that have not been counted as victims of the virus.

Typically, New York Medical Examiner’s Office workers arrive within hours to collect a body. Now the wait can be up to 24 hours, according to Edwin Raymond, a police officer who works in northern Brooklyn and has responded to nine 911 calls related to bodies in six days.

As deaths have increased, ambulance sirens have become the city’s soundtrack, Raymond said. “This thing is amazing: from a cough to a fever to being declared dead, all in a matter of a week.”

According to experts, among the possible reasons for the high numbers are the high population density and the long time that elapsed before the house confinement orders were issued. “They already had a bad hand of cards to begin with,” George Rutherford, professor of epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco, told a reporter who contacted him from New York City.

On April 8, during his daily press conference, Cuomo did not downplay the magnitude of the horror of the deaths at all, at a time when even the basic rituals of mourning have been disrupted. So he said he had “mixed emotions” regarding the news that the number of hospitalizations had decreased in recent days and that this indicated that social distancing measures, at least for now, were flattening the rising arc of infections.

“If we stop doing what we are doing, we will see that curve will changeCuomo stated.

In other parts of the country, where communities are struggling or waiting for their pandemic moment, government authorities are emphasizing the need for social distancing by showing statistics that are both disturbing and comforting.

In Washington state, where the virus struck a nursing home in Kirkland in February and left 37 people dead, the spread rate has begun to stabilize and it has given some comfort to know that the number of deaths is not rising. as quickly as in other states.

Over the weekend, Governor Jay Inslee reported that the state was returning some respirators provided by the federal government. On April 8, he announced that a military field hospital that the federal government had built next to CenturyLink Field in Seattle was to be dismantled because concerns about the hospitals’ capacity had lessened.

“These soldiers completely changed their lives to help the people of Washington when we needed them most,” Inslee said. “Now, it seems other states need them more than we do.”

More evidence of the impact of social distancing can be found in California, where many counties were quick to impose confinement orders and scientists have narrowed their projections of fatalities. Currently, the state is lending hundreds of respirators to other places that need them.

On April 7, Governor Gavin Newsom even spoke of a “sense of optimism” because the state has kept its infection rate below levels that would put pressure on hospitals.

To temper that optimism, one need only take a look at the numbers in California – 17,000 coronavirus cases and at least 440 deaths – as well as forecasts by state authorities that waves of infection will continue. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, said that the peak of infections in the state could reach the end of May.

With so many uncertainties about the path the coronavirus might follow – largely because very few actual diagnostic tests have been applied – city and state authorities have clung to the apparent good results of social distancing as a way to instill hope and motivate their communities to stand firm.

In Detroit, which has reported more than 5,800 cases and 250 deaths, hospitals have been unable to cope with the number of patients, to the point that a convention center had to be converted into a field hospital.. Hundreds of public servants have been quarantined and thousands of health workers have tested positive for coronavirus. Fear throbs through the empty streets of the city.

However, Mayor Mike Duggan reported this April 7 what he calls “the first ray of light”: signs that social estrangement is holding back the city’s fatality rate.

Duggan’s words recalled Winston Churchill’s messages, both for his frankness and his safety.

“We are going to lose many of our neighbors in the coming days,” said the mayor of Detroit. “The situation is going to get worse before it gets better. But we can overcome this if we continue to do what we are doing. “

* Copyright: c.2020 The New York Times Company