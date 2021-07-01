The Global Access to Nutrition Index 2021 calls on the food sector to urgently address the nutrition gap in times of COVID-19

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, July 01, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – The Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI) has released its Global Index 2021, which assesses the 25 largest food and beverage manufacturers in the world and their contribution to the fight against malnutrition. Although some companies have shown significant progress since their last assessment in 2018, the progress of the top 10 manufacturers on the list has slowed. ATNI is calling on businesses to redouble their efforts to tackle some of the world’s toughest nutrition challenges.

Malnutrition, in any of its forms, affects every country in the world and is one of the causes of millions of deaths and the risk of contracting diseases related to food. In 2019, the number of people considered undernourished was 690 million (8.9% of the world population), and with the economic effects of COVID-19 we see that there are even more people who suffer extreme poverty and the consequences of being overweight and diet-related illnesses.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Commonwealth of Nations (FCDO) for the European Neighborhood and the Americas, Wendy Morton, stated: “We welcome the launch of the Index this year, especially as COVID-19 has worsened the levels of malnutrition and the availability of food globally. We have a unique opportunity to address this issue in a way that benefits everyone. We must hold the world’s leading food and beverage companies to account to help accelerate our global recovery from the pandemic. ‘

Inge Kauer, Executive Director of ATNI, added: “Each of the 25 largest food and beverage manufacturers must take responsibility for offering healthy products to consumers around the world and not neglecting nutrition. Although it is not an easy task, it is necessary to act urgently if we want to meet the Sustainable Development Goals to end hunger in the world and guarantee health and well-being.

Highlights and rankings

All companies were evaluated based on their commitments, practices and disclosure, in relation to the governance and management, production and distribution of healthy, affordable and accessible products, and how companies influence choices and consumer behavior.

The mean score was the same as in 2018: 3.3 / 10.

Nestle He led the 2021 rankings with a score of 6.7. The company was in the top three in all categories and ranked first in ‘Governance’ and ‘Engagement’.

Unilever came in second place, with 6.3, and FrieslandCampina in third, with 5.9.

Arla registered a great improvement from 3.3 in 2018 to 5.1 in 2021, largely due to a new labeling policy, responsible marketing policies and an improvement in the healthiness of its product portfolio.

Meiji climbed four positions, among other things thanks to the incorporation of a nutrition strategy into its vision of Corporate Social Responsibility and new policies related to labeling and marketing directed at girls and boys.

Only 31% of the products met the independent health standard (a rating of 3.5 stars or higher) under the Star Health Rating (HSR) system.

Only five companies reached the appropriate 3.5-star threshold for at least half of their products.

Nine companies improved the « Health Star Rating »Average of its products between 2018 and 2021.

