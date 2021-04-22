The Girondins, under judicial protection after the withdrawal of its owner

04/22/2021 at 8:20 PM CEST

EFE

The Girondins de Bordeaux announced on Thursday that it has had to place itself under the protection of the Bordeaux Commercial Court after its owner, the US fund King Street, has withdrawn its support.

King Street “has made it known that he does not want to continue supporting the club or financing its current and future needs “Girondins, currently sixteenth in the classification of the French first division, said in a statement.

That entity entered the capital of Girondins in 2018 and was its only shareholder since in December 2019 it bought its share from the US fund GACP. Although his possible withdrawal was the subject of recent rumors, they were betting that he would choose to sell it.

Bordeaux indicated that this decision comes at a time when “the economic context linked to the covid-19 pandemic and the withdrawal of Mediapro has caused an unprecedented drop in the income of French football clubs.”

Added to the impact of the interruption of the championship last season and the consequent loss of income, the team specified in its note that its president, Frédéric Longuépée, has placed the club “under the protection of the Bordeaux Commercial Court” to protect it.

Although now it is in low hours, Girondins is a historic club in the French League and in their ranks some great players from this country have stood out, such as Zinedine Zidane, Jean Tigana and Patrick Battiston.

He currently has among his ranks the Spanish midfielder Rubén Pardo, previously at Real Sociedad.