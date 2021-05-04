The Girona City Council will give a menstrual permit to its workers

A woman with pain in her period. (Photo: hsyncoban via Getty Images)

Girona city council workers will have a menstrual relaxation permit after it has been approved by the General Negotiating Table at the request of the Intersindical-CSC union and at the expense of ratification in June plenary session.

As reported by this union, the conversations started by exposing to the council that some employees habitually used vacation days or holidays during menstruation due to the impossibility for physiological reasons of reconciling health and work.

The solution has been to propose a flexibilization permit that, on April 30, the Negotiation Table approved to guarantee the well-being of the workers.

Intersindical-CSC emphasizes that, for the first time, a physiological process is located “ignored, stigmatized and of which only sotto vocce is spoken” at this level of conversations and is specified in an agreement.

Through a statement, this union emphasizes that it does not want to maintain an attitude of “covering diseases related to menstruation such as dysmenorrhea or endometriosis.”

“The rule should not be painful, but it can occasionally cause discomfort and it is in reference to these discomforts that this permission focuses on, which may lead us to need a few hours at specific times,” the text underlines.

It is also pointed out that working-class women have “more difficulties” to reconcile these problems caused by menstruation.

Intersindical-CSC states that its objective is to promote this menstrual flexibility permit to the different work centers in Catalonia.

