The Giro modifies the great stage of the Dolomites due to the cold

05/24/2021 at 11:44 AM CEST

The organization of the Giro has modified the great stage of the Dolomites this Monday at the last minute, due to the terrible weather conditions in Marmolada and El Passo Pordoi, whose two ascents have been eliminated from the course. The stage, whose departure has also been delayed, it will now have 155 kilometers instead of the initial 212.

The riders will face the start of the sixteenth stage of the Giro d’Italia, as planned, the port of Grosetta to go from there directly to the Passo Giau, 2,223 meters from the top, where it will be possible to travel by bicycle. The very complicated descent towards the winter season of Cortina d’Ampezzo where the finish line is still installed.

On the other hand, the Italian round will go up next Friday to the mountain of Mottarone, where there is a first-rate high score, very close to the place where a cable car fell on Sunday with 14 fatalities.