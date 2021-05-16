The girls who worked with radio without knowing it was carcinogenic

At the end of World War I, radio became the sensation of the moment for its luminescent properties.

It was unknown that they were a million times more radioactive than uranium

The case reached the courts and set a precedent in the regulation of occupational safety

Grace, Edna, Albina, Quinta and Katherine they were five young women, pizpiretas, loaded with illusions and dreams that did not foresee the misfortune that was going to happen to them. It all started in 1917, when the American company United States Radium Corporation started producing an attractive luminescent paint called Undark.

The fantastic painting glowed in the dark and was used to paint watch faces and dials for the US military. Soldiers could see the time or consult their devices in the dark. It was a fabulous idea that could be very useful in combat conditions.

The company hired dozens of workers whom the instructors they advised licking the brushes of camel hair smeared by Undark to keep the tip sharp and effectively paint the dials of watches that became so popular that the civilian population also began to sue them.

The company had to hire more workers. Grace, Edna, Albina, Quinta, Katherine and many other women, they worked piecework to paint you watches with the incredible paint. Some female operators, flirtatious and explorers, were so delighted to use such a special and unique paint that they painted their lips, nails and even teeth with the product. Painting was the sensation of the factory and of the moment.

Beyond clocks: the radio craze

No one was suspicious of the painting or wondered why it glowed in the dark. The answer to brightness was of course in the composition of the Undark. The paint was a mixture of zinc sulfide and radium, an element discovered in 1898 by Marie and Pierre Curie made from pitchblende from the Bohemian region.

From the beginning, the light properties of the radius, which was capable of emitting a faint blue-green light, blinded the staff. The radio became so fashionable that many products began to include it in their composition. In addition to luminescent paints, radium could be found in men’s jockstraps, toothpastes, face creams, lotions, cigarettes, bath salts, suppositories, and even edible items like chocolate.

The radio unleashed a real madness that was even more when healing properties were attributed to the element to treat anemia, arteriosclerosis, arthritis, diabetes, epilepsy, hypertension, gastritis, decreased sexual desire, rheumatism and countless other conditions. Everyone saw the panacea on the radio, a wonderful element that had come to conquer our hearts.

Unknown carcinogenic effects

Obviously, at that time the effects of radium were unknown. Today it is classified as a carcinogenic element of group A. Radium is a diabolical and deadly element, extremely radioactive, a million times more than uranium. Exposure to high levels of radium produces an increase in the incidence of bone, liver and breast cancer, among others.

Grace, Edna, Albina and many other women from the United States Radium Corporation were unaware of this situation because they had been informed and convinced that the painting was safe. Numerous women at the United States Radium Corporation ingested alarming amounts of radium, some 4,000 micrograms in six months. A real outrage.

Suddenly, developed jaw necrosis, facial deformities, and began to lose teeth. The radio was killing them. The symptoms were repeated and multiplied among the workers. Some suffered anemia, pain in the back, arm, leg, jaw and ended up developing carcinomas.

A milestone in the protection of occupational health

The case was brought to court by several women among which were Grace Fryer, Edna Hussman, Albina Larice, Quinta McDonald and Katherine Schaub. All of them received the nickname of ‘the girls of the radio’. The first hearing took place in January 1928, but the deteriorating health of some of the applicants prevented them from testifying.

The company tried to avoid responsibility, dragging out lawsuits, falsifying reports and even bribing doctors. None of that helped. The media impact was extraordinary and it served as an advance in the regulation of occupational safety.

The radio girls were a milestone in the legal precedent for a worker’s right to sue an employer for an occupational disease. As a result of the case, industrial safety standards were demonstrably improved over many decades. In 1931 the FDA made radio medicines illegal. Grace, Edna, Quinta and Katherine never reached their 40s.