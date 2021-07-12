The girls of Sex and the City are back in town!

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are already filming for ‘And Just Like That’, the new reboot of ‘Sex and the City’.

Unfortunately for fans of the series, Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will not be participating in the new series due to the dispute she had with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Either way, the series promises a lot with the rest of the girls, since the new series is written and directed by Michael Patrick King, who was the director and producer of the original series.

The first scenes were shot on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and although a long time has passed, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis seemed to be having the time of their lives.