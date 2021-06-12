The Girls Next Door: Where Are They Now?

Holly madison had a successful career after her tenure at the Playboy Mansion, including competing on Dancing with the Stars before getting her own show Holly’s World that centered around her career in Las Vegas, including her residency of the Peepshow burlesque show.

In 2015, she wrote her memoir about her time in the Playboy Mansion titled Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny, following it up with a second memoir about her time in Vegas the next year. She also became an advocate for PETA and has two children with her now ex-husband Pasquale Rotella.

Earlier this year, she opened up about her complicated relationship with her co-stars. “Bridget and I have always been close,” she revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “We’ve always been friends since day one. She is [the sweetest]. “When asked if she has a relationship with Kendra, Holly replied,” No. “

Indeed, she alleged that Kendra wasn’t always honest about her relationship with Hef before moving into the mansion. “I had to sleep with him first,” Holly alleged. “I’m not trying to slut shame anybody or anything but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him.”