‘The girls’, Best Spanish Film according to the critics

Fotogramas de Plata 2020. We already have finalists!

Pilar Palomero had been caressing her feature debut with this script of her own for some time and it was worth the wait. With a team mainly made up of women, from production to photography (the first time a woman opts solo, and wins, the Goya of the specialty, also that of sound, by a woman), she gave us one of the revelations of the year, that of the girl Andrea Fandos, soul of his film and one of the members of our last Relay, and led us by the hand to the insecurities, discoveries, secrets and lies of some pre-adolescents in a Spain in which the ‘ Put it on, put it on ‘peeked out among the most pacate and blessed.

These are the results of the votes of critics summoned by FOTOGRAMAS * to choose the Best Spanish Film of the year:

The girls, by PilarPalomero. 146 votes

The year of the discovery, by Luis López Carrasco. 137 votes

My Mexican Bretzel, by Nuria Giménez Lorang. 100 votes

Ane, by David Pérez Sañudo. 54 votes

Rosa’s wedding, by Icíar Bollaín. 48 votes

Baby, by Juanma Bajo Ulloa. 37 votes

One for all, by David Ilundain. 32 votes

Lúa vermella, by Lois Patiño. 30 votes

Adú, by Salvador Calvo. 29 votes

The Europeans, by VíctorGarcía León. 26 votes

Sentimental, by Cesc Gay. 26 votes

Dear Werner, by Pablo Maqueda. 24 votes

The queen of the lizards, by Burnin ‘Barnacles, Nando Martínez and Juan González. 18 votes

Akelarre, by Pablo Agüero. 15 votes

Thou shalt not kill, by David Victori. 12 votes

The innocence, by Lucía Alemany. 10 votes

The plan, by Polo Menárguez. 8 votes

Lamentable stories, by Javier Fesser. 8 votes

Anatomy of a Dandy, by Charlie Arnaiz and Alberto Ortega. 8 votes

Explode Explode, by Nacho Álvarez. 7 votes

Dehesa, the forest of the Iberian lynx, by Joaquín Gutiérrez Acha. 6 votes

Courtroom 3H, by Antonio Méndez Esparza. 5 votes

The art of coming back, by Pedro Collantes. 5 votes

Invisibles, by Gracia Querejeta. 5 votes

Zumiriki, by Oskar Alegria. 5 votes

* The 58 critics have voted his five films, national and foreign, in order of preference (from 5 to 1 points). Only those that have obtained, at least, 5 points appear in the lists on these pages

