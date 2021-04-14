The girl with the longest hair in the world gets it cut after 12 years



The teenager decided never to cut her hair again at the age of 6.

Photo: GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS / RIPLEY’S BELIEVE IT OR NOT! / Courtesy

During years, the name of Nilanshi Patel, a teenager from India, it was written in the Guinness World Records book, for having the longest hair in the world, since his mane reached 200 centimeters (6.7 feet).

However, after 12 years of letting it grow, Patel, who She is also nicknamed “Rapunzel”, decided to cut it to donate her long hair for display at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Hollywood, California.

(Her mother has supported her at all times in her decisions. Photo: GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS / RIPLEY’S BELIEVE IT OR NOT! / Courtesy)

“My hair gave me a lot and thanks to him, I am known as the ‘Rapunzel of real life’, now is the time to give back,” said Nilanshi.

The 18-year-old first consulted her mother to find out whether or not she should cut her hair. The woman, named Kaminiben, indicated that she was very proud of her daughter as her story is unprecedented and has been a source of inspiration for many others; He also considered that the girl made a good decision by donating her hair to be exhibited in the museum.

In addition, the courage and firmness shown by her daughter has motivated Kaminiben to also cut her hair, which is also somewhat long, in order to donate it to cancer patients.

Nilanshi first achieved the Guinness World Records title for the longest hair of a teenage girl in September 2018, when she was 16 years old, and her hair measured a length of 170.5 cm (5.7 feet). Since then he has managed to break his own record 2 times.

His hair was measured at its longest in July 2020, just before his 18th birthday, when it reached the impressive length of 200cm, also confirming Nilanshi’s place in history as the world record holder of the world record. longest hair ever seen on a teenager.

She was delighted with her new image. (Photo: Courtesy / GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS / RIPLEY’S BELIEVE IT OR NOT!)

Nilanshi was 6 years old when she made the decision to never cut her hair again due to a bad experience at a beauty salon. She stayed true to her decision over a 12-year period, naturally earning the nickname “Rapunzel in real life” as her hair grew longer and longer, previously describing it as her “charm of life.” lucky”.

During all these years, her mother helped Nilanshi wash, dry, and comb her hair; a time-consuming task that they only performed once a week.

About her new look, the young woman said: “I love my new hairstyle. I am proud to send my hair to the American museum. People will see and be inspired by it. I am very, very happy… Today is a new beginning and I hope to break many more records in the future ”.

You are interested in:

He cuts his nails for the first time in 30 years

Texan couple enters the Guinness Record for being “the longest-lived marriage” in the world