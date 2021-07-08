The girl with polio, became a Gazelle

MEXICO CITY.

LThe girl had a porcelain fragility. It could be carried with one hand, it had been premature and weighed only two kilos. She was the 20th daughter of a married couple in the United States who counted 22 boys and girls who they could barely feed. The father was a station waiter, the mother a servant, black, with all that this implied in the lethal racial segregation that chewed the will of the people. Even on the day of delivery, her mother was not allowed into the hospital in Clarksville, Tennessee, because only white people were treated. From before she was born, life had hit Wilma Rudolph one blow after another.

Four years later, when she barely understood her childhood, Wilma contracted the polio virus that paralyzed her left leg for a long time until it was twisted. His limb was attached to a brace and special shoes that accompanied him during his growth. Her relatives remember that they never saw her cry, the little girl had an ineffable resistance and smiled, with that beautiful smile of people who show their teeth white as pearls of love.

Wilma Rudolph traveled unorthodox paths when life gave her winding curves. In the end, no one would believe that that little girl, prostrate with a useless leg, would be the fastest woman in the world leaving the Olympic stadium in Rome with the triumph of her best battles.

At the age of 13 she joined a basketball team, there she was recognized by a coach who noticed something special in her, the girl who had polio at the age of four was the owner of an unlikely stride that destroyed state records in a year until she achieved her classification to the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, from which he returned with a bronze medal in the 4×100 relay.

Lightning, it did not go unnoticed in Rome 1960. It was an afternoon with the sun casting rays of fire at 43 degrees. Wilma Rudolph did the 100-meter dash in exactly 11 seconds to win her first gold medal; She then completed the 200-meter dash in 24 seconds and won the 4×100-meter race to top it all, becoming the first American athlete to win three gold medals at the Olympics. The Black Gazelle they nicknamed him.

But for her the most relevant thing happens at the age of 22 when she decides to end her sporting history. He still felt that vinegar taste on his lips when people spoke of the black and white race in his country. The porcelain girl, the polio patient, became the throat against racial discrimination when she finished her studies and used her image to help the black boys of the poor neighborhoods through sports.

Wilma Rudolph, who never let life beat her, ran faster than any other woman not only on the track, but also in social struggle.

At age 54, a brain tumor put a halt to their fight, the one that started before he was born.

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.