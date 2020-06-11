Abdalla is photographed with her daughter Salwa in her arms, after arriving in Turkish territory on Tuesday. In video, the images of the father and the girl playing to which the noise of the bombs protected them. EPV

Sometimes the shortcuts of war are capricious. Just 11 days ago, Abdalla Mohamed, a 32-year-old Syrian, recorded a video of just a minute in which he played with his three-year-old daughter, Salwa, to try to overcome the trauma of the bombs. Abdalla, along with his wife and daughter, had fled the war in their city, Saraqib, in the crushed Syrian province of Idlib. But the bombs continued to fall in the distance at his new town of residence, Sarmada, a dozen kilometers from the Turkish border. Father and daughter played in the video that those roars were fireworks launched by children. The recording came to Mehmet Algan, 34, a Turkish friend of the family. He posted it on the social network Twitter and the media impact was immediate. So much so that this Tuesday, the family managed to cross the border and leave Syria behind, as was their wish.

In one of the messages exchanged with EL PAÍS last week, Abdalla, a currently unemployed Internet service provider, was asking for help just to leave his land and save his daughter. Mehmet himself, his friend, confessed from Istanbul that they were “exhausted”, that the girl was growing up and wanted to get out of there. They did this with the mediation of the Turkish Government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The Turkish authorities contacted me and have taken us to Turkey,” Abdalla told the official Turkish news agency Anadolu, who accompanied the family through the Cilvegozu pass and reported in the first instance of their trip.

The Abdalla and Salwa video, which already has 2.7 million views, has been compared by the international press with the plot of the Italian film Life is Beautiful. Without wanting to spoil it, the ending here is happier. A paradox of this war: around a million Syrian displaced people flock to this border on the Syrian side threatened by the advance of the El Asad regime infantry and the Russian fighter bombardment of Idlib province. But the steps are sealed. On the other side and after nine years of conflict, more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees live in Turkey. Erdogan plans to return and relocate at least one million of them to Syrian territory, according to what he reported after launching his offensive against Kurdish militias in the north of the Arab country last October.

“I am happy,” Abdalla told this newspaper in a brief exchange of messages, “we are far from war, there are no explosions, there are no planes, there is no death. It is a new place, I have no job, but I am happy” . The photographs released by Anadolu show little Salwa laughing as she did when she played with her father, this time with a toy plane in hand, running through the town of Reyhanli, ten kilometers from the border. Parents and daughter have reunited there with family that they already had residing in Turkish territory and now they live with some friends.

The authorities have provided them with a card that identifies them as Syrian refugees and allows them to be legally in Turkey. “Here they do not grant residence to anyone,” continues Abdalla.

– Will you return to Syria in the future?

– If the war stops. If not, I do not plan to return.