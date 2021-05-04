The girl from the “Disaster Girl” meme sells it as NFT at 9.5 mdp

The “Disaster Girl” meme (Photo: Dave Roth)

The popularity of Zoë Roth, lthe protagonist of the meme “Disaster Girl”, reached a new peak last week following the sale of the image that made her famous in 2005.

This 21-year-old girl starred in one of the most famous memes in the digital world, an image that It was sold for 9.5 million pesos$ 500,000 in the original transaction, last week.

The history of the “Disaster Girl” meme

Zoë Roth was photographed by her father when she was witness to the fire of a building, located in the town where they live located in a town near North Carolina.

What neither her father nor she imagined was that that image would become one of the most viral memes and that years later they would sell it for $ 500.00 as an NFT.

According to a note published by the American newspaper The New York Times, the image won a contest in 2007, before forever becoming the “Disaster Girl” meme.

This was the sale

The “Disaster Girl” meme was not paid in dollars or some other currency of normal circulation, but was paid in cryptocurrencies.

The image was auctioned in a digital session of the Foundation platform in which the final offer was 180 etheres, one of the cryptocurrencies that currently has the most boom.

🔥 “Disaster Girl” 🔥 @ ZoeRoth8 Collected for 180 $ ETH (~ $ 411,000 USD) by @ 3fmusic 🚒 → https://t.co/WNUgOfpHeA https://t.co/RImrqXzxWj pic.twitter.com/lhIsUQ8zGc – Foundation 🌐 (@withFND) April 18, 2021

The event took place on April 17, and the buyer was identified as 3F Music.

3F Music is a Dubai-based music studio that has already purchased other digital items from NFT, such as the meme known as the “Psycho Girlfriend” (Overly Attached Girlfriend) and the column published in the NYT by the journalist Kevin Roose.

The price of Ethereum hit $ 3,000 today, which means that my 350 ETH NFT column is worth more than $ 1 million! https://t.co/5iK1hUWJkm – Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) May 3, 2021

Zoë Roth’s family will retain the rights to the image and will receive 10% of all future transactions linked to the meme.

NFT fever found a new star in the “Disaster Girl” meme; However, the sale of these digital objects is not only in vogue, but is also achieving higher prices.

Why is an NFT valuable?

The NFT or Non fungible token are pdigital elements that are associated with a unique certificate of authenticity, which makes them unique objects.

It is the same concept that gives value to a piece of art, but applicable to digital objects such as memes, gifs, musical pieces or tweets.

The certificate of authenticity is secured with Blockchain technology, which makes it an unforgeable item.

Some NFTs sold

The first tweet of Jack dorsey, founder of Twitter: 2.5 million dollars. The column of Kevin Roose at the NYT: $ 560,000. Fragment of a video of Lebron James: $ 208,000. Gif Nyan cat: $ 590,000. The First 5,000 Days, by artist Beeple: $ 13.2 million.

