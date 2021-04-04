The Gimnástica Segoviana takes the victory after beating Jupiter Leonés 0-2

04/03/2021 at 8:51 PM CEST

The Segovian Gymnastic got a win against him Leonese Jupiter 0-2 during their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which took place this Saturday at the Puente Castro Sports Area. After the game, the Segovian Gymnastic It is first with 60 points and the Leonese team sixth with 35 points at the end of the duel.

The match started in an excellent way for the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Count in minute 14. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Sagovian team, which distanced itself through another Count, thus completing a double in the 24th minute. After this, the first period ended with a score of 0-2.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended 0-2.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Segovian Gymnastic (Manu and Dani Arribas), while the home team did not see any.

With this result, the Leonese Jupiter remains with 35 points and the Segovian Gymnastic Get 60 points after winning the game.

On the second day the Leonese Jupiter will play against him Numantia B away from home and Segovian Gymnastic will play his match against him At. Astorga at home.

Data sheetLeonese Jupiter:Rodríguez, Gonzalez, Manso, Álvaro López, Romano, Llabres, Abel De Prado, Diego Díaz, Abad, Percan and FernandezGymnastic Segoviana:Carmona, Javi Marcos, Da Gracia, Chupo, Viti, Manu, Nogueira, Dani Calleja (Ivi, min.65), Conde (Del Castillo, min.73), Gómez (Fran Adeva, min.73) and Dani ArribasStadium:Puente Castro Sports AreaGoals:Count (0-1, min. 14) and Count (0-2, min. 24)