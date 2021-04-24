The gifts that the 2021 Oscar nominees will receive include liposuction



Nominees receive a bag containing gifts valued at more than $ 200,000.

Photo: EPA / DAVID SWANSON / EFE

The “goodie bag” is a bag of gifts that some nominees receive Oscar what It contains gifts valued at more than $ 200 thousand dollars: such as travel, cosmetics, plastic surgeries and other eccentricities.

Like every year, the agency ‘Distinctive Assets’ She is in charge of choosing the contents of the bag, as well as delivering valuable gifts to the stars that will be sent to her hotel.

Gifts include all kinds of things, from chocolate chip cookies, digital art, to treatments or home renovations. Also there are personalized workouts and even liposuction.

What’s more, various beverage bottles such as aged bourbon whiskey from Weed Cellars, a limited edition Trust Me Vodka, an Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino tequila and a set of organic teas from the signature Cup of Tea.

In addition, Four nights are offered at the Sailrock Resort in Turks and Caicos with a value of $ 10,000; three nights at the luxurious Casa del Campo resort, located in the Dominican Republic, worth up to $ 3,000 and three nights in an eco suite at the Kahari Resort in the Bahamas.

The nominees will also find in the “goodie bag” shoes from the Portuguese firm Loci, OMGigi crystal jewelery, a cookbook, an Exploding Kittens board game. The Happiness Planner journal where they can write both on paper or digital and a Tractive tracker to locate pets.

Although there are dozens of nominees and only one winner per category, With this incredible gift bag they can feel honored, whether they win the award or not.

After two months of delay due to the pandemic, finally, This April 25, the Oscar 2021 Awards ceremony will be held at Union Station in Los Angeles, a place with greater ventilation to avoid crowds; and at the Dolby Theater, both with active movie sets with security equipment and Covid-19 testing protocols.